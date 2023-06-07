Following a disappointing 13th-placed finish in the Championship this past season, there is set to be major changes at Norwich City this summer.

High-profile players such as Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele are likely to be cashed in on to fund a rebuild for head coach David Wagner, who has wasted no time in adding veteran striker Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey to his squad and is pursuing a deal for Republic of Ireland international centre-back Shane Duffy too.

And according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (June 7, 3:16pm), Norwich are set to continue their recruitment drive by targeting Reading forward Tom Ince this summer.

The 31-year-old scored nine times for the Royals in the Championship last season and notched a further four assists, but his efforts weren't enough to save his club from relegation to League One.

Wagner is no stranger to Ince's talents, having signed the attacking player for Huddersfield Town in 2017 when the Terriers were a Premier League club, and he now looks set to try and re-unite with him before the 2023-24 season begins.

What is Tom Ince's current situation at Reading?

After his half-season loan stint with the Royals in the 2021-22 season, Ince was snapped up on a permanent basis on a three-year contract following his release from Stoke City.

That means Ince has two years remaining on his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium going into the 2023-24 season, but there is an extremely cheap get-out clause following their relegation to League One.

As reported by John Cross in The Mirror's live transfer blog (12:05, May 26), Ince can leave Reading this summer for just £50,000 after they failed to beat the drop, which is an incredibly low amount for a player who scored nine times in the Championship last season.

Would Tom Ince be a good signing for Norwich City?

Ince has sometimes flattered to deceive at Championship level for a number of clubs, but he showed at Reading that despite being in a largely uncreative team, he can take matches by the scruff of the neck and make things happen.

Norwich are placing a real emphasis this summer in adding top-end Championship experience, as well as Premier League players to their ranks, and Ince would also fall under this category.

Their current wide options include Onel Hernandez, Christos Tzolis and Przemysław Płacheta - two of which weren't even with the club for the whole of last season - so there will be a need to strengthen in that department at Carrow Road this summer.

And for the bargain price of just £50,000, it's a shock that more clubs haven't publicly declared their interest - for that fee it's not really a risky signing for Norwich and Ince could do well in Norfolk.