Norwich City keen on reaching agreement with key figure ahead amid interest from elsewhere

Norwich City are hopeful that they’ll be able to agree a new contract with manager Daniel Farke this summer according to TEAMtalk.

The Canaries boss has been with the club since 2017, and has had plenty of ups and downs with them, after spells in both the Premier League and the Championship.

It’s been a season to remember in this year’s league campaign though, with Norwich winning promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after they were relegated from the top-flight after a disappointing campaign last term.

They’re sat top of the second-tier standings, and are five points clear of second-placed Watford, as they head into their final two matches of this season.

Farke’s impressive work with Norwich evidently hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with German teams Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg both reportedly keen on appointing him as their new manager heading towards the 2021/22 campaign according to the Daily Express.

TEAMtalk claim that Norwich are prepared to give Farke more money to spend in the summer transfer window, which will come from their revenue from this year’s promotion, compared to the smaller budget he had to work with in preparation for their last spell in the top-flight, as they look to keep him at the club.

Norwich are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they take on Reading, knowing that a win would win them the Championship title at Carrow Road.

The Verdict:

They’ll be doing all they can to keep him at the club.

Farke has really impressed me with Norwich City, and it’s great to see him leading the Canaries back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Interest from the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg will be a slight concern for the club’s supporters heading into the summer, but you would imagine that the prospect of playing Premier League football once again will be too good of an opportunity to turn down for Farke.

They’ll be quietly confident of reaching an agreement in the near future I’d imagine.