Norwich City hope that they can complete the signing of Panama international Jose Cordoba by the end of the week, according to the Pink Un.

The report also revealed: "the defender said on Tuesday that he hoped a resolution over his future would be public knowledge in due course, adding that he is excited about his new project."

Cordoba would become the Canaries' first signing of the Johannes Hoff Thorup era, as the 35-year-old looks to build his own squad following the club's play-off defeat last campaign.

Cordoba's career so far

Cordoba currently plies his trade for Bulgarian side Levski Sofia, who he has played for since the 2021/22 season, while during both of the last two seasons he has represented the side in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The 23-year-old began his career in his native Panama, where he made 12 appearances for Independiente de La Chorrera between September 2018 and February 2021.

In February 2021, Cordoba joined Bulgarian team FK Etar Veliko Tarnovo on loan, prior to his permanent move to Levski Sofia the following September.

Cordoba has been tested against some high-level opponents in his career, as one of his 12 international caps to date came against current Concacaf Nations League winners Mexico in March.

During international breaks in October and November, the defender helped Panama keep clean sheets during 3-0 wins over Guatemala and Costa Rica.

The Guatemala game saw Cordoba demonstrate his versatility, as he played at right-back rather than in his usual centre-half spot.

Furthermore, he played the full 90 minutes as Levski Sofia held Bundesliga side Frankfurt to an unlikely 1-1 draw on home soil in Conference League qualifying back in August.

The Bulgarian outfit went on to lose the away leg 2-0, but Cordoba was once again named in Nikolay Kostov's starting 11 and afforded an opportunity to test himself against a strong outfit.

Thorup will hope that these experiences will help his potential signing become an asset to the Canaries defence moving forward.

Cordoba signing shows Thorup's intent

After the Canaries landed a 2023/24 top-six spot, but suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in the semi-final stages, the club will be hoping for a more successful campaign under Thorup than that of David Wagner.

The capture of Cordoba relatively early in the summer is a clear signal that the former Nordsjaelland boss is keen to establish his own blueprint at Carrow Road almost instantly.

This is a prospect that should excite Canaries fans, as they will hope that their club can make a Premier League return after being relegated from the top-flight at the end of a dismal 2021/22 season.

Thorup, 35, is a young manager, and the Carrow Road faithful will hope that the Dane can bring fresh ideas to the table, while the signing of Cordoba is likely a sign of things to come.

Interestingly, Cordoba has never scored a goal in club football, although he does have one to his name in international football, so he will hope to share a special moment with the Canaries next campaign, should a deal be completed.