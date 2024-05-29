Highlights Norwich City are leading the chase for Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba, Rangers are now out of the running.

The Canaries may sign Cordoba for £3 million.

Norwich City are in pole position in the race for Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba, after the news that Scottish side Rangers have reportedly ended their interest in the Panamanian.

Both sides were said to be locked in a duel for the 22-year-old over the past few weeks, but Philippe Clement will now begin a chase for new targets, according to The Rangers Review.

The young defender has already said his goodbyes to the Bulgarian side, and with the Glaswegians moving on, it paves the way for the Canaries to seal the deal this summer.

Bulgarian outlet Gong have previously stated that Cordoba would prefer a move to England rather than Scotland, despite being invited to Ibrox earlier in the year.

Norwich City lead the way for signing of Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba

Cordoba has played over 80 times in the Bulgarian top flight over the course of his career, having initially joined Etar in 2020, before sealing a move to the capital-side.

The defender’s talents have shone through during his time at the club, with his performances earning him a reputation as one of the best players in the division.

Despite his glowing reviews for Levski, City could snap the defender up for a bargain price of just £3 million this summer; a fee they could easily recoup if his career takes its expected trajectory in years to come.

The signing of Cordoba will be seen as something as a coup for the Norfolk side, who seem to have stolen in at the last minute to convince the Panama international of a move to the EFL, with a preliminary contract said to be in place with Rangers earlier this year.

The defender was wined and dined in Glasgow over the Easter period as the Scottish giants attempted to lure him north of the border, although watching the Gers face off against Kilmarnock didn’t seem to whet his appetite.

Jose Cordoba 23/24 Levski Sofia stats Appearances 27 Starts 27 Pass completion rate 88.0% Interception/90 4.4 Clearances/90 1.6 Source: Sofascore

With centre backs Danny Batth and Ben Gibson leaving Carrow Road this summer, as well as fullback Dimitris Giannoulis, the Canaries will need defensive reinforcements coming in this summer, and Cordoba’s young, athletic profile seems like an upgrade going forward for the East Anglian outfit.

“Best defender in the league”: claim on Jose Cordoba from former Levski Sofia coach

In a recent report from The Scottish Sun, former Levski Sofia assistant manager Tsanko Tsvetanov had nothing but praise for the defender, who he believes can go all the way to the top.

He said: “Jose is a player who will have a fantastic future if he goes to the correct club.

“Jose is a player who will be aiming to play in the Premier League in England. And if he develops the way he has, I believe he will.

“What I noticed immediately were two things: he was left-footed — and you always notice guys who are left-footed — and how quick he was.

“He had good technique but he was really determined to learn and be better than he was.

“In his time at Levski he improved a lot and in 2023 he was named the best defender in the league in Bulgaria. We worked on his strength as well, and he now has a great body for a central defender.

“I expected it to happen this summer. He’s done everything he can there and moving to a club in Western Europe is the right direction for him.”

That is a glowing review for a player that seems to have the world at his feet, and if the Canaries get the deal over the line, they could have a world class player at their disposal should they nurture him correctly.

The Norfolk side are still in the process of appointing a new boss at Carrow Road, following the dismissal of David Wagner at the end of the most recent campaign.

FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup [pictured above] is the front runner for the role as it stands, with the 35-year-old understood to be in advanced talks about a move to England in the coming days.