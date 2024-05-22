Highlights Norwich City face competition from Rangers in the race to sign defender Jose Cordoba from Levski Sofia this summer.

Cordoba has impressed with over 80 matches in Bulgaria's Parva Liga.

With 14 appearances for Panama & stellar defensive stats, Cordoba has potential to be an asset for Norwich City or Rangers if a deal goes through.

Norwich City have entered the race to sign defender Jose Cordoba from Levski Sofia, according the reports from Bulgaria.

The Canaries are said to have competition for the Panama international’s signature this summer, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers also said to be keen on the 22-year-old.

Bulgarian outlet Gong stated that the Levski man would prefer a move to the Championship, having been invited to Glasgow earlier in the year.

With over 80 matches in the Parva Liga to his name, Cordoba has gained a stellar reputation over recent seasons, with his current club said to be holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £3 million.

Norwich City interest in Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba

Having left his homeland as a teenager, Cordoba made the move to Spanish side Celta Vigo early in his career, although he failed to make an appearance before making the move to Bulgaria in 2020.

After initially impressing for Etar, the defender made the move to Levksi after his side’s relegation from the top flight, and has proved himself as one of the standout players in the division ever since.

Having made his debut for the national team in 2022, Cordoba has gone on to make 14 appearances for his country to date, with the most recent appearances coming in the CONCACAF Nations League earlier this year.

The defender is also likely to feature in this summer’s Copa America, with an opening fixture against Uruguay, before two more group games against the USA and Bolivia.

His strong performances at the back have earned him plenty of attention in Europe, with Rangers reportedly inviting him over to watch their clash with Kilmarnock over the Easter period, and a preliminary contract said to be in place.

But the Canaries could swoop to scupper any deal between the defender and the Scottish giants, with the lure of the East Anglian side said to be appealing to the defender more than a Glasgow switch.

With a reported price tag of £3 million, it would be a canny bit of business by the Norfolk side ahead of the summer, with three defenders leaving the club when their contracts expire next month.

Jose Cordoba 23/24 Levski Sofia stats Appearances 27 Starts 27 Pass completion rate 88.0% Interception/90 4.4 Clearances/90 1.6 Source: Sofascore

Centre backs Danny Batth and Ben Gibson will be departing Carrow Road at the end of June, as well as fullback Dimitris Giannoulis, leaving any new City manger with gaps to fill in the battle for defensive positions.

“Best defender in Bulgaria”: claim on Jose Cordoba by Levski Sofia teammate

A recent report in Scotland spoke to football agent John Inglis, who has Cordoba’s Levski teammate Andrian Kraev [pictured] as one of his clients, and the midfielder believes the Panamanian has the world at his feet.

Inglis said: “I’ve spoken with Andrian about Cordoba. And he’s said not only is he probably the best defender in Bulgaria, a top pro and player, he’s also a great guy.

“They are big compliments from Andrian - and he is confident Cordoba would do well for Rangers or any other club if he is to leave Levski.”

If City are to gazump any deal Rangers have supposedly made for Cordoba, it could prove to be a masterstroke from those facilitating transfers at the club, with any incoming manager likely to have a top talent operating in their backline.