Highlights Jonathan Rowe says is focused on Norwich City's Championship campaign and will assess his future in the summer.

The attacker has had a stunning breakthrough season, becoming a key player for Norwich and scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances.

That has led to interest from the Premier League, with both Aston Villa and Wolves linked with the 20-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

It seems as though Jonathan Rowe will not be pushing for a move away from Norwich City in the January transfer window, despite interest from the Premier League.

That's after the attacker insisted he is fully focused on his current club's Championship campaign, and will assess his future in the summer.

Rowe enjoying stunning breakthrough campaign

Prior to the start of this season, Rowe had never started a senior game in his career, after coming through the academy ranks at Norwich.

This season however, has seen the 20-year-old rapidly become a key player for David Wagner's side, and one of the second-tier's most dangerous attacking players.

In 22 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign, Rowe has scored 11 goals and provided two assists for the Canaries.

Jonathan Rowe senior career (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 22 11 2 2022/23 3 0 0 2021/22 15 0 1 As of 22nd December 2023

That is something that has already seen him attract plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid, with reports claiming that Premier League duo Aston Villa and Wolves are both interested in the attacker ahead of the January transfer window.

Indeed, it is thought that the latter saw a £15million bid for Rowe rejected back in the summer transfer window.

However, Norwich themselves are said to be keen to keep the attacker for the remainder of the campaign, and it now seems the player himself is ready to stay at Carrow Road beyond January.

Rowe eyeing Premier League return with Norwich

Despite the fact that he could get the opportunity to move to the top-flight next month with a move to one of those clubs, it seems Rowe is currently prioritising doing so with Norwich.

With the attacker inevitably asked about his future amid that level of interest in his services, Rowe told BBC Radio Norfolk: "I'm not trying to let all that noise affect my football.

"We'll review it in the summer, but for now, I'll knuckle down, focusing on trying to get us back to the Premier League."

As things stand, Rowe has 18 months remaining on his current contract with Norwich, who have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Norwich in the hunt for Premier League return

While it has been a mixed season so far for the Canaries, they are not out of the race for a place in the play-offs and promotion just yet, something which could be key to their hopes of keeping Rowe long-term.

David Wagner's side have taken 31 points from their 22 league games so far this season, meaning they are currently five points adrift of the play-off spots.

Norwich are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Huddersfield Town at Carrow Road.

Rowe's stance a major boost for Norwich

The fact that Rowe appears fully committed to Norwich for the rest of the season at least, is a major positive for the club.

The attacker is their top scorer in the league by some distance so far this season, highlighting his importance to any hopes they have of securing promotion this season.

Related Bullish Norwich City claim made after Ipswich Town draw despite Kieran McKenna comments David Wagner has given his verdict on the Norwich City performance in the latest East Anglian Derby

So to have him fully focused on the promotion push, and not pushing for a move elsewhere is a major boost, in terms of keeping him at the club, and having him in the right mindset to continue to make the sort of impact he has since the start of the campaign.

With all that in mind, these latest comments from Rowe about his future, will surely be music to the ears to anyone of a Norwich City persuasion.