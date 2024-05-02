Highlights Jon McCracken set to leave Norwich this summer after years without first-team play; plenty of interest from other clubs.

Norwich will let McCracken go for free this summer, with Scottish Premiership sides and Football League clubs interested.

Norwich focuses on Championship promotion with McCracken's future set to be away from Carrow Road; best move for both parties.

Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that the 23-year-old is already starting to attract plenty of interest from elsewhere.

McCracken came through the youth ranks with the Canaries, but is yet to make a single competitive first-team appearance with the club.

He has, however, previously had spells out on loan with Irish side Bohemians and Football League clubs Stevenage and Accrington Stanley.

Following those stints, McCracken is now on loan with Scottish Premiership side Dundee until the end of the season, his second temporary stint of the season at Dens Park.

Jon McCracken senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Accrington Stanley 13 19 3 Dundee 11 10 5 Bohemian 7 8 3 Stevenage 5 5 2 As of 2nd May 2024

Now it seems as though the goalkeeper will be on the move away from Norwich for good, come the summer.

Decision made on McCracken future

As things stand, the 23-year-old's contract with Norwich is set to expire at the end of this season.

This update now claims that the Canaries are set to allow him to leave for free when his deal runs out this summer, and they will not be offering him a new one.

However, it seems as though the goalkeeper will not be short of offers once he does confirm his permanent departure from Carrow Road.

It is thought that McCracken has impressed while at Dundee, to ensure he will receive offers from clubs in the Scottish top-flight this summer.

There is also the chance for him to return to the Football League, with clubs in the Championship and League One also said to be interested in the 23-year-old.

Norwich hoping for Championship promotion

While McCracken is currently away in Scotland, his parent club are looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

David Wagner's side are set to end their regular season on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to St Andrew's to take on Birmingham City.

Norwich go into that game fifth in the table, and know they will be guaranteed a play-off place - and shot at promotion to the Premier League - if they avoid defeat against the Blues.

The right stance to take on McCracken future

It does feel as though allowing McCracken to leave will be a sensible decision for Norwich to make come the end of this season.

The goalkeeper has been on the books at Carrow Road for several years now, and is yet to break into the first-team, despite there arguably being some opportunities for him to do so.

As a result, it would now make little sense for them to take up space in the squad and budget by extending his deal.

Indeed, with Angus Gunn, George Long and Dan Barden all contracted to the club beyond the end of this season, Norwich do have the goalkeeping depth they need to be able to afford to let McCracken.

Meanwhile, at 23-years-old, the goalkeeper is at the stage of his career where he wants to play regular first-team football.

Given he seems unlikely to get that at Norwich, it probably suits him to head for pastures new at the end of the season, considering it appears he will not be short of offers.

So, with all that in mind, this potential parting of the ways does seem to be best for all concerned.