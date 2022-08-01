Norwich City join two European sides in pursuit of €7m-rated international

Norwich City are interested in Real Betis midfielder Paul Akouokou, according to a report from ABC (via Mundo Deportivo).

The Ivorian still has two years left on his current deal with the Spanish top-tier side but they are keen to tie him down to a new contract, though the 24-year-old is currently unhappy with the fresh terms he has been offered.

This, according to Mundo Deportivo, could open up the possibility of the midfielder moving on this summer with the Canaries, Elche and Belgian outfit Genk all believed to have taken an interest in him and Betis willing to sell.

Dean Smith’s side were previously thought to be in pole position to lure CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone to Carrow Road this summer until that deal collapsed in the latter stages of last month, leaving the relegated club with work to do in the middle of the park.

With Isaac Hayden currently out injured and the likes of Lukas Rupp and Pierre Lees-Melou both leaving Norfolk this summer, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Smith is seemingly focusing his efforts on adding another central midfielder to his squad.

However, they are yet to meet the €7m asking price and that could potentially rule them out of the race for the four-cap international.

The Verdict:

Over the last couple of seasons, the Ivorian hasn’t exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet so that’s one reason why they may be foolish to fork out €7m for his services at this stage.

They have also already made a marquee signing in Gabriel Sara and unlike Burnley, who have sold the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil, they haven’t cashed in on their key players.

This will probably limit the amount of incoming business they will be able to conduct, though it remains to be seen whether Max Aarons is poached by another side before the summer window closes.

That could generate a considerable amount of money – and they may also have parachute payments to fall back on as they look to recruit the players needed to get back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Will they get value for money on Akouokou though? It’s currently unclear, so they may benefit from making a lower-risk addition in this department instead of forking out a considerable amount on the 24-year-old.