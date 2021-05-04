Norwich City join Premier League transfer battle for Manchester United man

Norwich City have joined the race to sign Manchester United’s Brandon Williams, as they plan for Max Aarons’ potential departure.

The Canaries right-back has been outstanding for Daniel Farke’s men for some time, and he was key as they secured the Championship title in the current campaign.

However, even with promotion, it has been suggested that the England youth international will move on in the summer, with the Red Devils thought to be one of the suitors.

And, if they do lose Aarons, the Sun have claimed that Williams could be a target, although they won’t get a straight run at the player, with West Ham and Southampton also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

The Manchester-born full-back, who can play down either flank, enjoyed a real breakthrough year for United last season but he has really struggled for minutes this season.

In total, Williams has made just two late substitute appearances in the league, and his only 90 minutes this year came back in January in the FA Cup. Therefore, he is expected to move in the summer in search for regular football.

The big 22-question Norwich City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who scored the Canaries first league goal of the season? Teemu Pukki Adam Idah Emi Buendia Todd Cantwell

The verdict

If Norwich do lose Aarons this would be a shrewd addition and you can imagine if Manchester United do want the Norwich man, it would give Norwich an edge in the race for Williams.

The United man is aggressive, quick and plays on the front foot, so he would suit Farke’s style and he has shown in recent years that he can cope in the Premier League.

Of course, losing Aarons would be a blow but if he brings in a big fee and Williams was to arrive on loan, it would be a smart bit of business.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.