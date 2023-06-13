Norwich City are one of the latest sides to take an interest in Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene, according to this morning's report from the Sheffield Star.

The Republic of Ireland international impressed for Rotherham United during the 2022/23 campaign, recording nine goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances.

His contributions helped to keep the Millers afloat in the Championship but with his contract in Yorkshire expiring at the end of the month, the 26-year-old is free to discuss terms with other clubs.

Rotherham have offered him a new deal - but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Irishman explore his options before coming to a final decision on his future - with building interest in his services likely to be a blow for Matt Taylor's side.

Luton Town and Ipswich among others interested in Chiedozie Ogbene

The Hatters may already have the likes of Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris at their disposal, but they are seemingly keen to add more firepower to their squad as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Whether Ogbene is ready to make the step up to the top flight is debatable, but Rob Edwards' side may not have a huge amount to spend this summer and could bring in a bargain if they win the race for the 26-year-old.

Recently promoted teams Ipswich, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday are also believed to be keen on the forward, who can operate as a winger and at wing-back as well if required.

What next for Chiedozie Ogbene?

The Irishman could have plenty of contract offers on the table this summer and even though he may have imagined that would be the case quite a while ago, he may not have been aware that a top-flight team would take an interest in him.

Luton have given plenty of players a chance to thrive before and it wouldn't be a surprise if Ogbene secured plenty of game time if he made the switch to Kenilworth Road.

But game time has to be at the top of his priority list and he may have more of a chance of starting every week if he remains in the Championship.

Staying at Rotherham United may be his safest option in that case, but they could potentially be relegated at the end of the 2023/24 season. Ideally, he needs to move to a club that won't be in danger of dropping down to League One anytime soon.

This is why a move away from his current club would be ideal for him.