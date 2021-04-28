Norwich City join Leicester City in race to sign Celtic player ahead of summer transfer window

Norwich City have joined Leicester City in the race to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer according to a recent report from The Scottish Sun.

Ajer has caught the eye with some impressive showings over the years for the Scottish giants, who are set to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The defender has made 43 appearances in all competitions this season, in what has been a frustrating league campaign for the Bhoys, who lost their league title to rivals Rangers, who have hardly put a foot wrong this term.

Ajer has been with Celtic since 2016, after he signed for the club from Norwegian side Start, and it’s fair to say he’s gone from strength to strength since arriving at Celtic Park.

It appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with both Norwich City and Leicester City being keen on a deal to land his signature during the summer transfer window.

A move to the King Power Stadium could tempt Ajer, with Brendan Rodgers’ team currently sat third in the Premier League, with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

However, a move to Carrow Road with Norwich City shouldn’t be ruled out, with the Canaries recently confirming their spot in the Premier League next season, after winning promotion from the Championship.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this deal for Norwich.

Ajer has really impressed me in recent seasons with Celtic, and I think he’s more than capable of adjusting to life in the Premier League in the near future.

Norwich will know that they face a real battle to land his signature though, with a move to Leicester City likely to be slightly more tempting for the defender.

However, the prospect of playing regularly in the top-flight could swing any deal in Norwich’s favour, as I can see them being able to offer him regular minutes, compared to Leicester City who already have some strong options in a similar position.