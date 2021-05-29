Norwich City join Leeds, Southampton and Rangers in pursuing £5m transfer

Norwich City have entered the race to sign América de Cali attacker Santiago Moreno with the Canaries eyeing him up as a potential replacement for Emiliano Buendia, according to Football Insider.

Daniel Farke’s side are facing a crucial decision this summer over who to turn to potential fill the sizeable gap that would be left behind if Buendia leaves Carrow Road. According to a report from The Athletic, the Canaries are thought to be preparing to lose the Argentine. Further reports have suggested Aston Villa have opened preliminary talks over a possible move.

According to Football Insider, Norwich are considering making a potential move for Moreno. That comes with the forward having managed to catch the eye with four goals and four assists in 16 league appearances this term, while he has also weighed in with two goals in six games in the Copa Libertadores.

However, it is believed that the Canaries have been joined by Southampton in the race to sign the attacker with it having been previously reported that Leeds United and Rangers were also interested in him. Football Insider’s latest report suggests that his club are valuing him at around £5 million heading into the summer transfer window.

The verdict

This seems like a signing that would be a gamble, but given that the likes of Leeds and Southampton are also interested in Moreno and considering Norwich’s recent recruitment record you would imagine it is one worth taking. The fact that the attacker is available for potentially just £5 million suggests that it would be a low-risk move that might turn out to be something of a bargain.

However, replacing Buendia with someone who has never played in European football before is potentially very risky for Norwich. The 21-year-old undoubtedly seems to have plenty of potential and can operate in numerous positions in the front three behind a central striker, but he might take time to adapt to English football.

This is a signing that makes sense if it is being eyed with the potential for Moreno to be a star for the future for the Canaries if they have time to develop his game. However, if it is being made with the expectation that he comes straight into their starting line-up in the top-flight then it might be asking a little too much of the attacker.