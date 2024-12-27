Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has revealed that the exit door is open for club captain Grant Hanley when the January transfer window opens.

33-year-old Hanley has been a key player for the Canaries in past seasons, but he's struggled for game time in the current campaign, playing just four games and making one Championship start, which came on the opening weekend of the season.

Related Norwich City eyeing up European goalkeeper deal as Angus Gunn concern emerges With Gunn's contract up in the summer, Johannes Thorup is keen on striking a deal for a current Norway international

The Scottish international is out of contract at Carrow Road at the end of the current campaign, and Thorup revealed to the Pink Un in the aftermath of his side's win over Millwall that Hanley could depart the club next month.

Johannes Hoff Thorup reveals Grant Hanley transfer stance

After making just shy of 200 appearances for Norwich since his move from Newcastle United in 2017, Hanley has become a regular starter and a key leader for the Canaries, but he's fallen down the pecking order this season, and Thorup conceded he could depart.

Speaking to the Pink Un, Thorup said: "I think it's fair to say I've had some talks with him. I know Glen (Riddersholm) is doing the same and also trying to give him as much feedback as possible. That's probably mostly based on the international games that he played.

"From a selfish perspective, I want to keep him because he's a leader and he's a captain, and he's a very experienced guy; he's training well, and he's good around the young boys.

“But I can understand if he comes to me and says, ‘I want to play first team football on a regular basis’. And then, of course, we need to sit down and look at the situation.

"And also, of course, obviously, what kind of offers will he get in January, because I think we have to be as honest to him as possible, and, of course, also to be realistic.

"But from a selfish perspective, I would like him in the group, but I can definitely understand if something comes up that you want to look at it."

A January exit for Grant Hanley makes sense for all parties

Hanley has fallen behind the likes of Shane Duffy and Jose Córdoba in the pecking order and just 78 minutes of Championship football this season shows that he doesn't feature prominently in Thorup's plans.

At 33, Hanley won't want to waste the latter years of his career as a bit-part player, and with clubs from the MLS, Scotland and the Championship reportedly keen to secure his signature, he could be pushing for an exit in search of regular game time.

Grant Hanley's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Blackburn Rovers 2010-16 200 Newcastle United 2016-17 17 Norwich City 2017- 197

His contract expires at the end of the season anyway, and as it stands it looks likely that he'll be released, so cashing in on him next month, albeit for a small fee, would be better than losing him for nothing.

Hanley has been an excellent servant for the Canaries and has captained them to a number of Premier League promotions, but it's clear that Thorup doesn't rate the Scottish international as highly as his predecessors, and a January exit makes sense for everyone involved.