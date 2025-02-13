Norwich City are one of the many sides embroiled in a tight race for the final two play-off spots.

Tuesday evening's defeat to Preston North End did little to help them, with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City picking up wins to extend their advantage over the Canaries.

Championship Play-Off Race Team PLD GD PTS 6 West Brom 32 +11 47 7 Bristol City 32 +4 45 8 Sheff Wed 32 -3 45 9 Middlesbrough 31 +8 44 10 Coventry 32 +2 44 11 Norwich 32 +6 43

However, Saturday will provide them with a chance to get back to winning ways as they travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Ruben Selles' Hull City.

In the reverse fixture, the Canaries delivered one of their best performances of the season, scoring twice in each half to secure a commanding 4-0 victory over the Tigers.

Hull’s starting XI has seen major changes since then after a busy January, but Selles' side remains near the foot of the table, with back-to-back defeats pulling them into the bottom three.

Nevertheless, the Tigers will fancy their chances against an injury-hit Norwich side.

Johannes Hoff Thorup reveals Norwich's midfield woes

Meeting with the press on Thursday lunchtime, Norwich head coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup revealed a number of injury issues within the midfield which are set to get him thinking ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Posed a question about who is unavailable, the Dane said: "Emi Marcondes is the same, so we have to give him some rest, and he will be out for this weekend.

"Kenny was added to the list. He's had pain breathing in the warm-up, but it's a doubt whether he can play or not. We'll do some different tests and see what we can find out.

"Marcelino had that tackle to his foot in the second half and it is quite swollen. I don't expect him to be ready for training or the game. We took him for a scan and he was a bit emotional, which created some concern for us. The scan was okay and it's not broken. Saturday is too soon for him, but it's all about resting and hopefully it will be okay for him in a few days."

Hoff Thorup also mentioned that Onel Hernandez has recently resumed light training, but he is not ready to be part of the match-day squad.

Continuing to relay information on other midfield options, the head coach added: "With Forson (Amankwah), it will be two to three weeks before he's back training and another week before he's ready for game-time. Forsyth will have his third and hopefully final injection this week and it will hopefully be around a week or two until we can reintegrate him with the team."

Norwich will have to rely on makeshift midfield

When fully fit, it seems Hoff Thorup prefers a midfield trio of McLean, Marcondes, and Núñez, but for Saturday's game, it looks as though all three will be absent.

This will force him to put together a makeshift midfield. New signings Jacob Wright and Anis Ben Slimane seem like likely choices, while Jacob Sørensen would also be a strong contender.

The one thing this midfield will lack is a leader and without McLean, someone will have to step up and carry forward the heart of the team.

It will likely prove a difficult trip to the MKM Stadium and if Norwich could come away with three points it would have to be viewed as one of their most impressive victories of the season.