Norwich City fans face a summer of anxiety, with plenty of players being linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

Following their play-off semi-final defeat against Leeds United, it remains to be seen whether they will keep their key players, although supporters will also be excited about the possibility of new signings arriving in Norfolk.

Considering the number of first-teamers that have left the club during the early stages of the summer, it's clear that the Canaries will need a number of new signings if they are to compete at the top end of the Championship table.

Norwich City's 2024 summer transfer window departures (senior team) Player Sold/Released/Loan? Danny Batth Released Dimi Giannoulis Released Ben Gibson Released Sam McCallum Released Jon McCracken Released Christos Tzolis Sold to Fortuna Dusseldorf Vicente Reyes Loaned to Cambridge United (As of July 7th, 2024)

More depth in central defence could be ideal for Norwich, even with Jose Cordoba joining, although their priority area to address must be their left-back department following the departures of Dimi Giannoulis and Sam McCallum, with both players leaving following the end of their contracts.

In midfield and out wide, they have some good options, with Abu Kamara likely to be a threat on the wing following an excellent loan spell at Portsmouth.

And up front, they also look threatening, though it remains to be seen in the coming weeks whether more depth will be required in this area.

Norwich City fans will be fearful of losing key players such as Gabriel Sara

How many signings they need this summer will depend on who leaves.

With Norwich missing out on promotion though, that could mean that some of their key players depart, like Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele did last summer.

Angus Gunn wasn't able to impress much with Scotland heading home following the end of the Euro 2024 group stage, so he may not attract too much interest.

But there are others who could be on plenty of teams' radars.

Gabriel Sara is one of those key players, having played a massive part in guiding the Canaries into the play-offs last term with his goalscoring contributions.

Gabriel Sara's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 53 Goals 14 Assists 13

Jonathan Rowe may also attract plenty of interest following a stunning 2023/24 campaign, along with Josh Sargent who was able to score 16 goals in 26 league appearances last term and would have scored more if it hadn't been for the injury he sustained during the early stages of the season.

Johannes Hoff Thorup will be delighted with Norwich City transfer developments involving Adam Idah & Marcelino Nunez

Judging from recent reports, it doesn't seem as though the Canaries will be pushovers when it comes to selling players, which will delight the fans and manager Thorup.

According to the BBC, Celtic have had a £4-£5 million bid rejected for Adam Idah, with the Scottish Premiership side keen to see him return after seeing him register nine goals in 19 appearances during his time in Glasgow during the second half of last season.

The Daily Record have gone on to report that an agreement could now be close to taking Idah back to Celtic Park, but that report came three days ago and as things stand, the Irishman is still a Norwich player, with the local media reporting that the Canaries have retained a strong stance.

The rejected bid shows Norwich won't settle for a small fee, even though they haven't always seen Idah shine during his time at Carrow Road.

With his contract not expiring until the summer of 2028 too, there's no reason to sell Idah for a low fee and with Thorup keen to assess the player in pre-season, he will love it if the striker stays.

Thorup needs as much depth in the forward area as possible, and with Idah scoring at a breathtaking rate north of the border, a confident Irishman could be a real asset for the Canaries next term.

The Scottish Premiership team aren't the only side to have felt the effects of Norwich's firm summer window stance, with Trazonspor failing with two bids for midfielder Marcelino Nunez.

That's according to En Cancha, who believe the Turkish side have now stepped up their interest in alternative targets.

Nunez made 42 appearances last term and started the majority of those games, so losing him now could be destabilising.

However, Thorup has managed to retain his key men so far and this could be an indicator that he will be able to retain them beyond the summer window.

Key departures could increase his transfer budget, but the Canaries' boss will surely be keen to hold on to many of his current first-teamers and that's why he will be delighted about recent reports regarding Idah and Nunez.