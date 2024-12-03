The right wing for Norwich City has been a position Johannes Hoff Thorup has struggled to find the right man to fill, and it may require the services of a Ben Knapper transfer in January.

Unlike the left flank counterpart of Borja Sainz, there has not been an outright right wing starter for Norwich this season. Following the departures of Johnny Rowe and Abu Kamara, it's left Thorup experimenting with various players to fill the space since the start of the season, with none quite able to make the position theirs.

Thorup has admitted that it's a position him and his coaching staff "still have some work" to figure out the best options.

Should he decide Ante Crnac's best position is as striker, which recent performances would suggest it is, it leaves huge questions about who takes the right wing role. It's difficult to say whether a January transfer is required for the position. There are plenty of options at Thorup's disposal in the meantime, but an extra pair of hands could help alleviate some of those struggles he has and provide a much-needed balance.

Plenty of options for Norwich but not many takers

This season has seen seven players take up the right wing: Onel Hernandez, Ante Crnac, Gabriel Forsyth, Kaide Gordon, Oscar Schwartau, Christian Fassnacht, and Amankwah Forson.

Minutes played at RW for Norwich City, according to TransferMarkt Player Minutes played at RW Ante Crnac 679 Onel Hernandez 28 Oscar Schwartau 58 Kaide Gordon 165 Gabriel Forsyth 58 Amankwah Forson 188 Christian Fassnacht 61

Liverpool loanee Gordon is perhaps the most straightforward right wing option. He's scored once in that position for the Canaries. Although, questions remain whether he'll still be at the club come the end of January due to his lack of game time so far this season, having only played 165 minutes so far.

Fassnacht has had some degree of success operating on the right flank, scoring six goals in the previous campaign, though concerns have been raised that the team may have outgrown his services. Swiss outlets have also linked him with a move to his former club Young Boys with his contract up at the end of the season. Fassnacht has been struggling with an injury this season, but he's perhaps much closer to David Wagner's Norwich than Thorup's.

While Hernandez is undoubtedly able to slot in on the right, Thorup knows he's the type of player who cannot go for 90 minutes. The Cuban is far more suited to the role of impact sub, which recently paid off against Luton when he came in the last 30 minutes to set up Borja Sainz towards the end of the game. His contract also runs out in the summer.

Summer signings Schwartau and Forson have also had their crack at the role, but with both, it's clear that time is needed to figure out where their qualities can be utilised in the squad. The Ghanaian Forson has been the squad's most recent right sided attacker and has shown a level of capability within the role, but is still adapting to the demands of the Championship.

Forsyth is clearly a player well-regarded among the Norwich chiefs, having signed a deal to keep him at the club until 2027. The Scottish youngster has versatility and has featured on the right wing before, though an injury has kept Thorup waiting to experiment further with him.

With all of these players, it's clear that they can step up as and when needed on the right wing, but none have been able to stamp down their authority to claim the position as their own going forward, barring one potential outlier, Ante Crnac.

The Ante Crnac dilemma

The big question of what happens to the Croatian when Josh Sargent re-enters the picture remains. Despite operating as a right-winger more than any other player this season, he's had his most productive spell for the club when leading the line in Sargent's absence, scoring three times and assisting once.

It's hard to see Crnac knocking the club's main striker out of the starting lineup, and his confidence may grow to the point where he can shift back to right while still maintaining the high standards he's recently set for himself when Sargent does return. But Thorup may see his recent performances as a reason to switch between him, Sargent and Ashley Barnes as striking options, leaving the right wing conundrum still unresolved.

A January transfer could therefore be an option sporting director Ben Knapper leaves open, and will be made all the more likely if Gordon does depart and the club decides not to renew Hernandez and Fassnacht's contracts.

Ultimately, it may well depend on Crnac's ability to take up the right wing again, but another option in that position certainly wouldn't go amiss even if he does. It may help to bring balance to the squad which heavily favours its left side, whilst providing competition for those already given a chance at the position to grasp the opportunity if it comes.