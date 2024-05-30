Highlights Johannes Hoff Thorup and Glen Riddersholm are joining Norwich City with plans for Premier League football in sight over the next three years.

Thorup paid over £570k to leave FC Nordsjaelland for a coaching role at Carrow Road, joining assistant Riddersholm.

The Danish duo will have transfer issues to address immediately, including decisions on players like Adam Idah and Gabriel Sara.

Johannes Hoff Thorup, and his new assistant manager Glen Riddersholm, are set to join Norwich City on long-term contracts.

The Danish duo have reportedly signed three-year deals at Carrow Road, with an eye to targeting Premier League football within that time.

The appointment of Thorup, and Riddersholm, comes after Norwich parted ways with David Wagner following Norwich's crushing 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in the Championship play-offs.

Johannes Hoff Thorup, Glen Riddersholm Norwich City contracts

The report that both Thorup and Riddersholm have signed three-year deals at Carrow Road comes from Danish media outlet Tipsbladets.

Reported by journalist Farzam Abolhosseini, the 35-year-old Thorup has agreed to leave FC Nordsjaelland of Denmark and head for the Championship only a year and a half after starting out in management.

In his time in the managerial game, he has guided the Danish outfit to the top of the Superliga, and has impressed with his brand of football.

It is reported in the article that Norwich will be paying more than five million Danish Kroner (~£570k) to Nordsjaelland to appoint their young manager.

Also reported by Abolhosseini is that Thorup will be joined by Glen Riddersholm, who will take up an assistant coaching role. The 52-year-old Dane quit management around six months ago when he left Swedish side IFK Norrköping, meaning this new gig as Thorup's assistant will be his first role in the sport for a while.

Thorup, Riddersholm impact on Norwich City transfer latest

The almost-confirmed appointment of the duo means that Norwich, Thorup and Riddersholm will have plenty of time to arrange the summer transfer window, with the opening less than two days away.

The likelihood is that the Danish pair will have plans of their own for what players and personnel they would like in and around the team next season. So while, on the incomings front, it has been quiet while the appointment of a Wagner successor has been decided upon, Thorup may have to deal with some potential outgoings.

Firstly, the Dane will have to decide on whether to keep Adam Idah around at the club following his successful loan spell at Celtic.

The Irishman enjoyed a strong spell at the Glasgow-based club, and has dropped hints previously about joining the side permanently. To add to this, Brendan Rodgers also recently revealed that he would like to bring Idah back to the club permanently and that he is keen to strike a deal with Norwich.

So it will be up to Thorup to decide on the best course of action when it comes to a striker that has not scored too many goals for Norwich despite his seven years at the club in both the academy and first team.

Secondly, Thorup will also have to decide on whether cashing in on Gabriel Sara is a good idea.

The Brazilian has had a wonderful season at Carrow Road and is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Gabriel Sara's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 46 Average Minutes Per Game 89 Goals 13 Shots Per Game 2.2 Shots on Target Per Game 0.6 Touches Per Game 76.6 Assists 12 Key Passes Per Game 2.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Total Duels Won Per Game 4.8 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

So far, Premier League side Crystal Palace and Italian club AS Roma are the two interested clubs, according to their respective reports, but having seen Sara's impact on this Norwich side this season, it won't be a surprise if more clubs join the list of potential suitors.

Thorup and Riddersholm will certainly be walking into a challenging job, with the immediate concern being that they will need to pick up a wounded team and help them shake off a disappointing end to their 23/24 campaign. However, the 35-year-old manager, alongside his more experienced assistant, will certainly shape the team into their own image and potentially push them on to a Premier League promotion very soon.