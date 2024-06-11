Newly appointed Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup may be keeping an eye on Scotland's fixtures at Euro 2024 in parrticular.

Thorup has penned a three-year contract at Carrow Road after joining from Danish outfit FC Nordsjælland, replacing David Wagner who was sacked after Norwich were beaten 4-0 on aggregate by Leeds United in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Johannes Hoff Thorup - Managerial record, according to Transfermarkt Club Wins Draws Defeats PPG (points per game) FC Nordsjælland 34 17 16 1.78

One of his first considerations as head coach will be how his players get on at the upcoming UEFA European Championships in Germany.

Three Norwich players have been included in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad - Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean.

Norwich are the only EFL club to have three players at Euro 2024. Bristol City's Tommy Conway and Ross McCrorie have been selected by Scotland, but they released their Austrian international striker Andreas Weimann at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Scotland have had a few injury scares in the lead-up to their Euro 2024 opener against Germany at the Allianz Arena on the 14th of June. Thorup will have his fingers crossed that all three of his Norwich players return from the tournament unscathed.

Scotland have had injury concerns

Scotland have had to endure various injury concerns during the lead up to Euro 2024. QPR striker Lyndon Dykes was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury in training, while Liverpool youngster Ben Doak also had to drop out of the squad through injury.

Bristol City's Conway and former Sunderland forward Lewis Morgan, who currently plays in the MLS for New York Red Bulls, have been called up to replace the injured attackers.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson and Heart of Midlothian striker Lawrence Shankland were seen leaving training early with suspected injuries, but it has since been confirmed that they were both just minor precautions.

Brentford and Everton full-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson both missed out on a place in Scotland's squad due to injury.

Thorup will hope that Scotland's injury list will not be extended by any of his Norwich players.

Norwich's players could be important for Scotland

The Tartan Army are in a group with hosts Germany, Switzerland and Hungary as they look to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ever.

Goalkeeper Gunn, who kept 14 clean sheets in all competitions for the Canaries this season, will be Scotland's number one in Germany.

Hanley made his Scotland debut in 2011, and has 50 caps in total for his country. The defender played eight times in the Championship for Norwich during an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign.

McLean has 39 caps for his country, and scored a famous winning goal against Norway in Oslo during the qualification campaign that saw Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard fail to reach Euro 2024.

Scotland finished runners-up to Spain in their qualifying group.

Thorup will be keeping an eye on how his players get on in Germany, and will be hoping that they return fit and ready for an important pre-season.

However, the Danish manager may also be thinking that if Scotland can sneak out of their group and enjoy a run in the tournament, it could give his players some added momentum going into next season.