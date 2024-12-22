Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup feels his side are being unfairly treated by referees after he watched the Canaries receive another red card in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.

Thorup's side actually led 1-0 in that game, but a second half collapse saw them fall on the wrong side of the scoreline, and insult was added to injury when Jose Cordoba was shown a second yellow card, which means they'll be without the Panamanian on Boxing Day.

Norwich are no strangers to disciplinary issues this season, with Kenny McLean alone already being handed two separate four-match bans this term, after Thorup complained about the second of those bans, Saturday's incident clearly tipped him over the edge.

Already without McLean on Boxing Day, the absence of Cordoba, coupled with injuries elsewhere leaves Norwich a little light in the loafers, and the absentees are proving costly to thier play-off push.

Related Norwich City eyeing up European goalkeeper deal as Angus Gunn concern emerges With Gunn's contract up in the summer, Johannes Thorup is keen on striking a deal for a current Norway international

Johannes Hoff Thorup had no complaints about Jose Cordoba's dismissal v Sunderland

You'd be forgiven for thinking Thorup's main gripe from Saturday was with Cordoba's dismissal, but that's not really the case, as he took exception to a host of similar incidents that he felt warranted the same punishment - ones he described as "big calls".

Speaking after the game, Thorup said: "The red card, he can give it of course and he decided to do it. I'd have loved some different calls in different situations but that's probably not to discuss here because there were definitely some big ones that he missed.

"He can give it, I spoke to Jose because he needs to be more clever in a situation like that.

"Unfortunately for us, there are many things that we can't control. It's big calls not in our favour.

"We spent some time with the guys officiating after the game because we need some answers about what's going on, but we did it in a respectful way and I wish them a Merry Christmas."

Norwich City are falling away in the promotion race and referee decisions may be playing a factor

There's undoubtedly an element of frustration in Thorup's comments about the officials, as he knows that missing players is costing his side dearly this season.

Across the seven games McLean has been suspended for so far this season, Norwich have won none of them, and while Thorup was unhappy with the circumstances surrounding the second four-game ban, he can't have too many complaints after the actual incident was brought to light.

Norwich City's record without Kenny McLean this season (Transfermarkt) Games missed Wins Draws Losses 7 0 2 5

Couple McLean's absence with that of Josh Sargent's, who remains sidelined through injury, and it's easy to see why Norwich are struggling for results and have fallen off the pace.

That makes Cordoba's suspension even less timely, but once Boxing Day is out the way, they'll at least have McLean and Sargent back in the fold.