Norwich City are reportedly set to appoint FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager.

The Canaries had been searching for a new manager following the departure of David Wagner, who was sacked earlier this month after the 4-0 loss to Leeds United in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Norwich managerial saga leads them to Thorup

A host of names have been linked with the Norwich job in recent weeks, including Will Still, Pascal Jansen and Steve Cooper, but it now seems that Thorup is the Canaries' first choice target.

According to BBC Radio Norfolk, Norwich are hoping to appoint Thorup as their new manager by the end of the week, while Danish outlet Tipsbladet claim that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs for the 35-year-old.

Thorup had spells as an academy coach and assistant manager at Nordsjaelland before taking over as manager in January 2023, and he led them to a fourth-placed finish in the Danish Superliga this season, but they were unable to secure European football.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's record as FC Nordsjaelland manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 67 34 17 16 50.75%

While the appointment of Thorup is undoubtedly a gamble, his record at Nordsjaelland is impressive, and if he is given time to adapt to the Championship, he could prove to be a shrewd choice.

However, it could be a difficult start to Thorup's tenure, and he may have to contend with the departure of three key players shortly after taking over at Carrow Road.

Thorup could be set for Norwich City blow if trio exit

After failing to win promotion, Norwich could be vulnerable to losing some of their stars this summer, and midfielder Gabriel Sara, winger Jon Rowe and striker Josh Sargent are all likely to attract significant interest over the coming months.

Sara enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring an impressive 14 goals and providing 13 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions, and he is arguably the player that the Canaries would be most reluctant to lose.

According to the BBC, Crystal Palace are keen on Sara, and while no talks have yet taken place over a potential deal, the 24-year-old is "one of a number of players on a shortlist that Palace are tracking this summer".

Palace's interest will be a concern for Norwich as the Eagles could receive big transfer fees this summer for the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, which could allow them to make a sizeable bid for Sara.

It will be incredibly difficult for the Canaries to replace a player of Sara's quality, but the Brazilian is certainly capable of making the step-up to the Premier League, and it would be a surprise if he is still playing in the Championship next season.

Rowe enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign at Carrow Road, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 38 games in all competitions, and he was nominated for the Championship Young Player of the Season award.

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Lazio have all previously been linked with Rowe, and speculation over a potential summer move has already started, with Wolverhampton Wanderers said to be considering a bid for the 21-year-old.

However, Rowe missed much of the second half of the season with a hamstring injury, and he failed to score a goal or register an assist in six games after making his return in April, so that could deter clubs from making a move for the winger this summer.

Sargent scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 30 appearances this season, and that total would likely have been a lot higher had he not been sidelined for over four months of the campaign with an ankle injury.

The USA international is attracting interest from Wolves and Brentford, while ex-Canaries boss Daniel Farke is reportedly keen on a reunion with the 24-year-old at Leeds this summer.

Sargent was Norwich's top scorer last season, so it would be a huge blow to lose him, and he may not be the only striker heading out of the exit door this summer, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers revealing he is keen to sign Adam Idah permanently after a successful loan spell.

Thorup is already facing a defensive rebuild after Ben Gibson, Danny Batth, Sam McCallum and Dimitris Giannoulis were released at the end of their contracts, but replacing the Canaries' three main attacking threats in Sara, Rowe and Sargent would be a much bigger challenge.

Norwich will want to back their new manager this summer, and they will be determined to keep hold of their key players, but the departures of Sara, Rowe and Sargent would make it tough for Thorup to achieve a top six finish next season.