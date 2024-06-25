Highlights Adam Idah's future at Norwich City looks bright under new head coach Hoff Thorup.

Celtic's pursuit of Idah may be in vain as Norwich is under no pressure to sell.

Idah's potential, proven with his form at Celtic, hints at a future as a consistent goalscorer.

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has been discussing the future of striker Adam Idah.

Idah spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic, where he scored nine goals in 19 appearances in all competitions as the Bhoys won a league and cup double.

The 23-year-old scored six goals in the Championship under David Wagner during the first half of the campaign.

Newly-appointed head coach Hoff Thorup replaced Wagner this summer, after the latter was sacked following Norwich's comprehensive play-off semi-final defeat against Leeds United.

The Dane has been discussing the future of Idah, and Celtic may be frustrated by what the 35-year-old had to say about the Irish forward.

Idah could have a future at Carrow Road

Idah, who came through Norwich's academy, is under contract at Carrow Road until 2028. Scottish giants Celtic are interested in bringing the striker back north of the border, but it seems like they will have to wait and find out whether that is going to be possible.

Hoff Thorup spoke about Idah's immediate future during his official unveiling at Carrow Road on Friday:

"He's an exciting player. And he's from here, and he's been in the club so many years and can do dangerous stuff up front. He's fast, he moves well, he gets into these areas in the box where you decide games. So definitely, I will have a look at him, I think otherwise it will be stupid."

Considering the form that Idah was in at the end of last season, it would be no surprise if Hoff Thorup likes what he sees during pre-season.

Former Norwich defender Danny Mills has spoken about the Canaries potentially needing to sell American striker Josh Sargeant this summer, which would mean that Idah could stake a claim for the number nine shirt and a regular place in the starting line-up.

Celtic could be frustrated in their pursuit of Idah

Celtic's pursuit of Idah this summer could be in vain, as Norwich are under no pressure to sell the striker during the current transfer window. He signed his current contract last year, and it still has four years left to run.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has 26 caps for his country, has not been prolific in a City shirt so far. However, his form at Celtic Park last season proved that he has what it takes to be a consistent goalscorer.

Adam Idah's record at Norwich City (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 115 17 4

The Canaries would command a significant fee if they do decide to sell the striker this summer, and it may well be late in the window before they make a final decision on his future.

Celtic will not want to wait around for too long as they shape their squad this summer ahead of their title defence next season, so they could be frustrated by the approach that Norwich have decided to take.

There is a real chance that Idah is given another opportunity to prove himself at Norwich next season, as the 23-year-old still has plenty of time to develop further.

While Celtic could be frustrated this summer, they will surely keep tabs on the availability of the striker after the outstanding impact he had on the team last season.