Eastern Daily Press and Pink Un reporter Connor Southwell has claimed that bringing in a new left back on loan is a priority for Norwich City this January during an interview with Fans Network.

The Canaries still top the Championship standings with almost half of the current season gone and will no doubt be seeking to strengthen their grip on first place as Daniel Farke draws up his January transfer plans.

It appears likely that the Carrow Road outfit will be busy next month, with numerous names having been linked in recent months including the likes of Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes.

However it appears that it is in the left full back position that the club are looking at adding depth to, with Southwell detailing the club’s transfer ambitions during his recent interview:

“In terms of incomings, the plan is to bring in a new left-back on loan. Xavi Quintilla, who was a loan signing from Villarreal in the summer, had problems with injuries and shown he can’t really be trusted physically.

“Sam McCallum is out on loan at Coventry and playing the highest standard of football in his career under a coach they admire and trust. So they will dip their toe in the market. A shortlist of five players has been passed to Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke.”

Norwich have signed 10 players already this season and will be seeking to add some more quality to their ranks as we head into the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

This would be a logical choice for Norwich to make in what is a traditionally hard window to navigate in, with loan signings usually being the most likely at this stage of the season.

Given the amount of money spent by the club over the summer, it would be sensible to tighten the purse strings and seek to bring in a temporary solution to their left back problem this time around, with the aforementioned Quintilla having really struggled at Carrow Road so far.

The Premier League is likely to be Farke’s port of call in terms of bringing in a new left back, however it would be silly to assume that he doesn’t have a player lined up from across the channel given his strong links with Germany.

With a shortlist said to have been drawn up, it is fair to assume that the Canaries will move swiftly to secure their man over the coming weeks.