Norwich City are reportedly preparing to make a bid for Cruzeiro defender Marlon in the January transfer window.

That's according to Goal Brasil, who claim that Norwich are in talks to sign Marlon in January, and an offer of around £4 million is likely to be enough to convince the Cruzeiro board to cash in on the left-back.

The Canaries finished sixth in the Championship table last season, losing to Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals, but they have struggled for consistency this campaign under new head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Norwich were beaten 2-1 by Burnley at Carrow Road on Sunday, meaning they have now won just two of their last 12 games, and they currently sit 12th in the Championship table, eight points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 17th December) Team P GD Pts 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29 10 Swansea City 21 1 27 11 Bristol City 21 0 27 12 Norwich City 21 4 26 13 Millwall 20 2 25 14 Derby County 21 0 24 15 Coventry City 21 -3 24 16 Preston North End 21 -6 23

Having conceded 32 league goals already this season, the Canaries have one of the worst defensive records in the Championship, which may explain why Thorup is targeting reinforcements at the back in January, and it seems Marlon is one player who is firmly on their radar.

Norwich City lining up January bid for Marlon

After spells with Criciuma, Fluminense, Boavista, Trabzonspor, and Ankaraguru, Marlon joined Cruzeiro in March 2023, and he has been a regular for the Brazilian top flight outfit ever since.

Marlon scored one goal and provided one assist in 52 appearances to help Cruzeiro to a ninth-placed finish this season, but he did also receive a total of nine yellow cards and three red cards, so his discipline could be an issue if he was to make the move to Carrow Road.

The former Brazil youth international is under contract with Cruzeiro until December 2026, but it seems that they are willing to allow him to depart in January, and his £4 million valuation is not thought to be a problem for Norwich.

The Canaries are yet to make a formal offer for Marlon, but they are believed to have opened negotiations over a potential deal for the 27-year-old, with Cruzeiro awaiting their opening bid.

However, Norwich are not the only club keeping tabs on Marlon ahead of the January window, with six Brazilian clubs, including Bahia, Corinthians, Gremio, Internacional, Red Bull Bragantino and Sao Paulo, all reportedly making enquiries about his availability, so they could face strong competition to land his signature.

After the departures of Sam McCallum and Dimitris Giannoulis in the summer, the Canaries signed Ben Chrisene from Aston Villa for a fee of around £1.5 million, but he has started just six games in all competitions this season, with Thorup frequently opting to deploy Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle at left-back.

Norwich City should be cautious over potential Marlon deal

With Thorup seemingly unconvinced by Chrisene, it could be beneficial for Norwich to bring in another left-back in January to help tighten up their defence, but £4 million would be a big investment in a defender.

The lack of depth in the Canaries' squad has been highlighted by their recent injury crisis, and with talisman Josh Sargent currently sidelined, supporters will likely be keen to see the club focus on bolstering the forward line in January to get their play-off push back on track rather than bringing in defensive reinforcements.

Given his vast experience in the Brazilian top flight, Marlon should be able to adapt to the Championship if he makes the switch to Norwich, but his disciplinary problems are a concern, and the club should think carefully before agreeing to a deal.