Most Championship clubs experienced a quieter January transfer window this year than in previous seasons and Norwich City were no exception to the trend.

However, the Canaries still made the deadline day loan signing of Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, who supporters will hope can score the goals that will fire the Norfolk outfit into the top six.

The top scorer for David Wagner's men this season is attacking midfielder Jonathan Rowe, which not only evidences Rowe's brilliance but also demonstrates that the Canaries have a misfiring forward line.

Norwich City Championship top scorers according to FotMob Player Goals scored Jon Rowe 12 Adam Idah 6 Gabriel Sara 5 Joshua Sargent 5 Christian Fassnacht 4 Ui-Jo Hwang 3

At just 20 years old, Rowe is one of the most sought-after talents in the Championship, and during the transfer window he was linked with a move away from Carrow Road - with Football Insider revealing that Serie A side Lazio submitted a bid for the ace late on in the transfer window.

Canaries' best business was keeping hold of Rowe

Regardless of any signings made, the Canaries' main objective in the January transfer window was surely to retain the services of Rowe, who is a highly influential player for Wagner's side.

The starlet's performances this season portray him as the Canaries' best player, so it is no surprise that he has been subject to Premier League interest.

Not only has Rowe produced an impressive return this season, having hit double figures in the goalscoring department back in December, he also scores at vital times for his team.

The 20-year-old bagged the Canaries' second goal as they defeated promotion hopefuls West Brom 2-0 back on 20th January, killing the game off, as well as putting Wagner's men in front during a recent 2-1 win over fellow play-off chasers Hull City.

Rowe also scored a brace on a memorable afternoon as the Canaries drew 2-2 with high-flyers and bitter rivals Ipswich Town back in December - keeping their unbeaten run in the East Anglian derby going.

The Canaries academy product has become the talisman for his side and is a player teammates look for when they are in need of a goal to turn a game around.

Rowe could hold the key to Canaries' top-six hopes

Wagner's men are in the play-off chasing pack and the performances of Rowe towards the business end of the season could dictate whether the Canaries land a play-off spot.

The England Under-20 international has already scored some crucial goals for his team and the Norwich faithful will hope for more of the same as the race for the play-offs continues.

If the Canaries sold Rowe, it would have come as a major dent to their top-six hopes, but the fact that he has stayed at Carrow Road means that a play-off finish is not out of the question for Wagner's men.

Rowe has form for scoring against play-off rivals and also made the assist for Josh Sargent in a 1-1 draw with Southampton on New Year's Day.

That point earned against the Saints could prove to be very important come the end of the season, while Rowe's goal contribution against a promotion favourite showcases his ability.

The Canaries face some vital fixtures in February, such as a trip to relegation strugglers QPR, as well as a home match with fellow play-off hopefuls Watford, and Rowe's presence suggest they could string an impressive run together.