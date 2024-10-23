Jack Wilshere has opened up on his decision to leave Arsenal to become a coach at Norwich City.

The former midfielder was previously the manager of the U18 side at the Premier League club, but has officially joined the Canaries as part of the first team backroom staff.

The Championship side were searching for a replacement to Narcís Pelach, who departed in September to take on the managerial role at Stoke City.

Johannes Hoff Thorup will be hoping that the 32-year-old can have a big impact on improving the team, as the club eyes a promotion push this year.

The Dane was appointed as manager in the summer, and has overseen four wins from their opening 11 league fixtures.

Jack Wilshere opens up on Norwich move

Wilshere has claimed that he is ready to step up to work in first team football, and believes Norwich is the best environment for him to do so.

He has revealed that discussions with Thorup and sporting director Ben Knapper helped convince him to get involved with what they’re building at Carrow Road.

“I’m delighted to be joining Norwich City,” said Wilshere, via the club’s official website.

“It is a fantastic opportunity at a very impressive club, and one which has come at the right time to progress my coaching career within a first-team environment.

Related John Hartson questions £9.5m Celtic agreement with Norwich City Adam Idah completed a move to Celtic last summer in a deal worth up to £9.5 million

"When I met Ben and Johannes, I was really impressed by their vision and plans for the club.

“I’ve heard a lot about the environment around the club, and the facilities at the training centre are first class.

"I feel like I’ve learned so much during my time coaching with Arsenal and I’ll be forever thankful for that experience.

“I’m now really looking forward to working with the coaching staff and players and can’t wait to get going."

Norwich City league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 23rd) Team P GD Pts 3 Burnley 10 +12 21 4 Sheffield United 10 +7 19 5 West Brom 10 +6 18 6 Blackburn Rovers 10 +5 18 7 Norwich City 11 +6 17 8 Watford 11 -4 16 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Norwich finished sixth in the Championship table last season, but missed out on promotion to the Premier League with a play-off semi-final loss to Leeds United.

This led to the appointment of Thorup, who has guided the team to seventh in the table after the opening 11 games of the campaign.

A 2-2 draw with Preston North End on Tuesday night has left the club one point behind sixth place Blackburn Rovers, while also having played a game more.

Next up for the Canaries is a home clash against Middlesbrough on 27 October in a 3pm kick-off.

Wilshere appointment is an exciting step for Norwich

Wilshere has done good work at Arsenal, who have a number of exciting young players coming through on the fringes of the first team squad at the minute.

The former midfielder read the game well as a player, and has learned a lot working at one of the biggest clubs in the world in the last couple of years.

Now is a good time for him to make the step up to first team coaching, and Norwich will be a great landing spot for him.

He will know Knapper well given he was the loan manager at Arsenal prior to moving to Carrow Road, and that relationship should help him move over to the Championship side smoothly.