In what is now their second season back in the Championship, things have started well for Norwich City as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League.

Victory over Millwall on Sunday afternoon secured the Canaries their second win in three league games this season, and they now sit third in the early second-tier standings, with seven points to their name in total.

The club have also made some impressive and eye-catching signings in the summer transfer window, who they will hope can push them on to the top-flight.

However, with the market not set to close until the end of August, there may be some concern around Carrow Road, about the prospect of potential departures that could harm their chances in the battle for promotions, should other clubs come in for certain individuals.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two Norwich City players who it may be no surprise to see leave the club before the window closes at the end of this month, right here.

Josh Sargent

Sargent may have once again got on the scoresheet for Norwich in their victory over Millwall on Sunday to make it two goals in as many league games, but he could still potentially be on the move this summer.

According to reports from Football Insider last week, Leeds United are keen on bringing the 23-year-old to Elland Road this summer as they continute to search for attacking reinforcements amid their struggle for goals recently.

A move across the Championship to Leeds would see Sargent reunite with manager Daniel Farke, who originally signed him for Norwich back in the summer of 2021. It has since been claimed by the same outlet that the striker is keen to make that switch to Leeds, then it may make little sense to keep him at Carrow Road if he does not want to be there, meaning an exit from Norwich for Sargent is something we could potentially see happen this month.

Kenny McLean

Another Norwich player who could follow a rather similar path to Sargent over the course of the next couple of weeks, is Kenny McLean.

According to reports from TEAMTalk, the midfielder is also on the radar of Leeds heading into the final weeks of the window, with the Scotland international having seemingly been identified as a potential replacement for Tyler Adams, whose move away from Elland Road, to join AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, was confirmed on Sunday morning.

Like Sargent, McLean was also signed for Norwich by Farke himself, having completed a move to Carrow Road from Scottish side Aberdeen all the way back in 2018, spending more than three years playing under the management of the current Leeds boss.

As a result, that connection with Farke means that McLean, like Sargent, may well also be keen on a move to Elland Road to reunite with the German, meaning he could be another important player who becomes difficult for Norwich to retain the services of between now and the end of the month.