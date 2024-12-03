This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have made a mixed start to the Championship season.

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side have had a lot of ups and downs already this campaign, with the team going on wild runs of form that have seen them all over the table.

The Canaries will be aiming to secure a top six finish, and the upcoming January transfer window could prove key to that aim.

The Norfolk outfit will be keen to improve the squad, and avoid any major mistakes or blunders that could hurt their hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

Borja Sainz fear revealed

When asked what their biggest fear for the January window would be, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes admitted the sale of Borja Sainz looms over their potential business.

He believes it would be a drastic blow to their promotion chances, predicting that a sale next season is more likely at this stage.

“I think my one biggest fear heading into the January window would be we accept a bid from a club for Sainz,” Downes told Football League World.

“I think that would scupper the whole season.

“I’m expecting that he will probably leave next season, especially if we don’t go up, but I don’t see a world where we can perform as well without Sainz.”

Borja Sainz's stats 2024/25 (as of Dec. 3rd) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.85 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.47 Shots 3.52 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.60 Shot-creating actions 2.90

Norwich issued Sainz replacement warning

Downes has warned Norwich that replacing Sainz will be a very difficult task, even if he would understand the club for cashing in if an offer of the right size was on the table.

“And I do get it, in terms of if they offer a good amount, if they offer £20 or 25 million, I can see why they’d accept,” he added.

“Also, it would leave us very light, especially with Sargent out as well, with his injuries I don’t see who can replace that output.

“We’d obviously have to get another winger in, but you’re going to need a winger who can score a lot of goals, which is quite rare.”

Norwich can’t afford to lose Sainz in January

Losing Sainz midway through the campaign would be a massive blow for Norwich’s promotion hopes.

The Spaniard is the top scorer in the division with 15, five more than second best Josh Maja at West Brom.

He has been electric so far this season, so the Canaries must do everything they can to keep him until at least the summer.

While his contract expiring in 2026 does loom over the club, waiting until the end of the campaign to make a decision on his future would be best, unless a significant offer arrives in the new year.