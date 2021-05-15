Norwich City interested in potential summer move for PL duo as Canaries focus on key position

Norwich City are interested in making potential moves for Southampton keeper Angus Gunn and Brighton’s Christian Walton as the Canaries assess their options in the goalkeeping department, per the Eastern Daily Press.

Gunn spent a season on loan with Norwich under Daniel Farke back in the German’s first campaign in charge at Carrow Road in 2017/18.

The keeper managed to impress in that loan spell and recorded 15 clean sheets in his 46 Championship appearances that term. He has since gone on to sign for Southampton where has fallen down the pecking order behind Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

The 25-year-old has spent this season out on loan in the Championship with Stoke City, and the keeper has managed to record six clean sheets in his 15 appearances in the league for the Potters. However, he had to share playing time with both Adam Davies and Joe Bursik and also had a spell on the side lines through injury. He is now facing an uncertain future at Southampton.

Walton is a keeper that is believed to be available this summer after he has failed to force his way into the Brighton team in the Premier League this season.

That came with him returning to the club last summer following an impressive loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

It is being reported by the Eastern Daily Press that Gunn and Walton are options that Norwich are weighing up ahead of the summer window. That comes with Orjan Nyland’s future at Carrow Road in doubt as he considers his options and whether to extend his stay with the Canaries or move on elsewhere.

The Verdict

These would potentially be very astute signings for Norwich to make this summer. Gunn, in particular, has already proven himself to be a potentially strong performer within Farke’s side during his loan spell with the club a few years ago. The 25-year-old also has plenty of Premier League experience now from his spell at Southampton and he has had to cope with plenty of setbacks in his career at that level.

Gunn is a keeper that has shown improvements to his game and become more consistent during his loan spell with Stoke. He had been guilty of making a few too many errors for Southampton and lost his confidence and his place in the side in the 2019/20 campaign. However, he is still very much a player with a lot of quality and someone who Norwich could get the best out of.

Walton, meanwhile, is a keeper that has proven his quality throughout loan spells with the likes of Blackburn and Wigan Athletic. He would be a very dependable player to bring into the side in case of any possible injury issues to number one Tim Krul next season in the Premier League.