Norwich City injury latest given as Yellows prepare for Reading clash

Norwich City take on Reading this week in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a big game for both sides up at the top of the table.

The Canaries have had a great season so far and are currently leading the way whilst Reading have also had a strong campaign, having led the pack early on in the year.

For both, then, this is a big game and in positive news for the men clad in yellow, there are no further injury problems of note that Daniel Farke has to deal with.

The Canaries have had shocking luck with fitness problems so far this season but have fought well to keep themselves firmly in the promotion picture.

Indeed, as per the club’s official website, there are no new fitness problems to contend with, with the likes of Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp, Ben Gibson and Przemyslaw Placheta all getting close to a return – though this particular match will come too soon.

The Verdict

Every side in the country has had injuries this season and it is clear that they are feeling the effects of this congested campaign with the number of muscle problems that are getting reported.

Norwich have certainly had their fair share of issues to contend with but they have dealt with things well and will look to get another big result against Reading, days after a strong showing at Blackburn Rovers.