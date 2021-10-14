Norwich City in the EFL: Remember Tom Adeyemi? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Sadly Tom Adeyemi retired in the summer of 2019 at the tender age of 27.

The decision followed an injury hit couple of seasons with Ipswich Town where Adeyemi only made five appearances. Adeyemi was a bit of a journeyman in his short career stacking up the Football League clubs on loan from Norwich City but also after his permanent departure.

The former England U17 international played for: Bradford City, Oldham Athletic, Brentford, Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town.

Adeyemi won Birmingham’s Young Player of the Year Award in 2013/14 and played a role from the fringes in the Canaries’ League One title win in 2009/10. Cruelly, Adeyemi’s best season in terms of goalscoring came the season before he joined the Tractor Boys, scoring seven and assisting two in 2016/17 for the Millers.

Adeyemi finishes his career with what was a very respectable Football League CV by the age of 27. 112 Championship games, 77 in League One and 34 in League Two. A positive story of the loan system as the Milton Keynes-born midfielder developed into an effective player at Championship through cutting his teeth up and down the three tiers below the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Adeyemi does pop up in some sort of off the pitch role in the Football League once again. Having played under so many different managers the 29-year-old is bound to have a very well-rounded view of the game and the industry. He hopefully will have received the appropriate support following the disappointing end to his playing days.