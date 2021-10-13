Norwich City in the EFL: Remember Simon Lappin? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Whilst not always being a regular at Carrow Road, Simon Lappin was a trustworthy servant to Norwich City who covered a number of different positions in his six years at the club.

Lappin was a late January 2007 transfer window signing from Scottish side St. Mirren but after a promising start things looked as though they were going to fall by the wayside.

He ended up at Motherwell on loan a year later the left-sided player was able to battle back from an exile by then-manager Glenn Roeder that saw him spend the majority of the 2008-09 season away from the first-team.

Lappin was prominent though the following season when Norwich won promotion from League One – he played in 44 out of the 46 matches and racked up 10 assists and he played a decent part in the Canaries’ second consecutive promotion as they reached the Premier League in 2011.

The top tier proved a bit of a step too far for the Scot though who failed to make many appearances whatsoever, and after returning to Carrow Road briefly in 2013 after a loan spell at Cardiff City, Lappin made the move to the Bluebirds permanent.

In a strange twist though, Lappin never went on to play a game for the Welsh side and in 2013-14 he ended up on loan at League One’s Sheffield United before spending the rest of the season on the sidelines at Cardiff and leaving when his contract expired.

Lappin then headed back to Scotland to play for St. Johnstone for two years at a level where he found a decent amount of personal success in terms of minutes played, but then he returned south of the border in 2016 to play for York City of the National League.

However that ended soon enough following a ruptured achilles and when recovered from that, Lappin went down two levels to play for Kings Lynn Town – located just an hour away from his former club Norwich.

And he got even closer to Carrow Road in 2018-19 when joining local side Wroxham as a player-coach and three years later he is still at the club at the age of 38, where you presume he will play out his final year or two at non-league level.