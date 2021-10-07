Norwich City in the EFL: Remember Simeon Jackson? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

It has been over eight years since Simeon Jackson last played for Norwich City.

Having joined the club in 2010 following some impressive form for Gillingham, Jackson scored 13 goals in his first season for the Canaries, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in the process.

But after struggling for game time at Carrow Road in English football’s top-flight over the next two years, Jackson left Norwich in the summer of 2013, having scored a total of 21 goals in 85 games for the club.

Jackson then joined newly promoted Bundesliga side Eintracht Braunschweig on a two-year deal, but after ten games and no goals, would return to the Championship with Millwall in February 2014 after terminating his contract in Germany.

The striker’s time at The Den would last only until the end of that campaign in May 2014, at which point he would drop down to League One, spending the next year-and-a-half in third-tier with Coventry and then Barnsley.

But despite scoring just three goals in 40 appearances for those two sides, Jackson secured a return to the Championship with a move to Blackburn Rovers in January 2016, following a successful trial after his departure from Barnsley.

Again though, Jackson’s time with the club would be a short one, with the Canadian international leaving at the end of that season having scored twice in 19 games for Rovers.

The attacker then joined League One Walsall for the start of the 2016/17 season on a two-year deal. Jackson would score seven goals in 49 games for the Saddlers over the next year-and-a-half, before spending the final few months of his contract out on loan at Grimsby, where he scored once in five appearances.

Leaving Walsall in the summer of 2018, Jackson headed north to Scotland, spending the majority 2018/19 campaign with St Mirren, scoring six times in 32 games for the club.

After departing St Mirren at the end of that season, Jackson remained in Scotland for a brief time with Kilmarnock, but after a handful of games and no goals, returned to England with League Two side Stevenage in January 2020, on a deal until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Jackson was released at the end of that contract, and after some time out of the game, returned to the game when he made the move to non-league in February 2021, signing for National League South side Chelmsford City.

The attacker played just two games, scoring once, before the curtailment of the season, which prompted him to join National League King’s Lynn a month later, scoring six goals in 17 games for the Linnets, who finished third from bottom of the third-tier standings.

It was then announced this summer that Jackson has returned to Chelmsford for the 2021/22 season, a deal which is set to see Jackson take on a coaching and ambassadorial role as well as playing for the club.

But with two goals in seven league games this season, and an acrobatic overhead kick to seal Chelmsford’s progression in FA Cup qualifying, the 34-year-old may feel his business on the pitch is not done just yet.