Norwich City in the EFL: Remember Gary Hooper? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Joining Norwich City from Celtic in 2013, Gary Hooper spent three years at Norwich City, joining The Canaries after they had been promoted to the Premier League.

Scoring six times in 32 appearances in what was his debut season in England’s top tier, he was unable to steer Norwich away from relegation back to the Championship.

The Harlow-born striker then reached double figures the season after, netting 12 times in 30 appearances, playing his part in Norwich being promoted back to the top tier.

Being edged out of the team for Norwich’s return to the Premier League, Hooper played just two games for Norwich during the 2015/16 campaign, before joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan in October.

The forward scored six in 12 for The Owls back in the Championship, with his prolific spell seemingly forcing the Yorkshire club into permanently signing him up.

Three and a half seasons, and 24 goals later, Hooper departed the Championship club for Australia’s A-League for New Zealand-based club, Wellington Phoenix.

Proving to be a prolific scorer of goals upon arrival, Hooper netted eight times in 21 games, before embarking on a new journey with Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters.

Netting what was his 200th league goal of his career with the Indian club, Hooper proceeded to net five times in 18 matches, before returning to New Zealand to rejoin Wellington Phoenix, Penning down a two-year contract.

The A-League season begins in November, and Hooper will be hoping to fire his side past last season’s seventh-placed finish.