Norwich City and Ben Knapper remain in search for a new manager following the sacking of David Wagner last week.

Despite Wagner being under significant pressure in November from supporters following a poor start to the season, the Canaries enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign and secured a play-off spot after finishing sixth in the table, with Josh Sargent's return pivotal in their rise up the Championship table.

However, Norwich's promotion hopes ended after they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road in their play-off semi-final second-leg after a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road in the first-leg, and Wagner was subsequently dismissed less than 24 hours after the game.

Norwich City searching for new manager following David Wagner exit

In the statement announcing Wagner's departure, sporting director Knapper revealed that the club are hoping to make an appointment in the "near future", and a number of managers have been linked with the vacancy in recent days.

As first reported by Chris Reeve, Norwich have held talks with former Reims boss, Will Still, whilst Football Insider claimed earlier this week that the Canaries were in "advanced talks" to appoint FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager.

The Canaries reportedly lined the 35-year-old up prior to Wagner's sacking, and a breakthrough in negotiations was said to be close.

However, The Times are also reporting that Liam Rosenior, who was surprisingly dismissed by Hull City earlier this month despite leading them to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship, "could emerge as an option".

Pascal Jansen emerges in Norwich City's search for new head coach

According to the latest reports earlier today, it is Hoff Thorup that has moved into pole position to become Norwich's latest manager. Per Football Insider, the Dane has been granted a work permit for if he were to take the job in Norfolk.

Negotiations are still ongoing between all parties, but there is optimism that an agreement can be reached soon, as per the report.

However, there has been another twist this afternoon, with Connor Southwell of Pink Un reporting that Pascal Jansen has held talks at the training ground today.

The former AZ Alkmaar head coach was first linked to the role via The Sun. It was reported earlier this week that the Canaries may have to move quickly if they want to land Jansen's signature as he is said to be in talks with a number of clubs currently, including Spartak Moscow and Lech Poznan.

Jansen is said to be on Norwich's list of candidates, but with Knapper "yet to make a firm decision" on who he would like to take over at Carrow Road, Norwich could miss out on the 51-year-old if talks today fail to progress.

The main crumb of comfort for Norwich fans is that Knapper has been so heavily involved in the hiring process, with the ex-Arsenal man taking on the role in late 2023.

This will be his first managerial appointment at Norwich, with Wagner having been appointed under his predecessor Stuart Webber.

They are in good hands in terms of a forward-thinking and progressive Sporting Director, who will look for similar qualities in the managerial role.

Although fans will be eager for a swift solution to the vacancy, Knapper is a process-driven individual and will want to get this right. Either way, the future looks promising from a Norwich City perspective.