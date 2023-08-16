Highlights Norwich City is in talks for a potential season-long loan deal with Brazilian winger Pedro Lima, indicating their commitment to finding talent from all over the world.

Lima, who plays for Palmeiras, has yet to feature in the Brazilian Serie A but has shown promise in his limited appearances in various competitions.

Norwich City has had success with signings from South America in the past, and they hope Lima can have a similar impact in the upcoming Championship season.

Norwich City have enjoyed a decent start to their Championship campaign, with a last-gasp victory against Hull City followed by a thrilling 4-4 draw against Southampton on Saturday. However, David Wagner is continuing to find ways to improve his squad, with reports emerging that he has found his next talent.

Brazilian news outlet Noso Palestra report that City are in talks over a potential season-long loan deal for young winger Pedro Lima.

They also state that Lima is ready to fly out to Norfolk to agree terms if an agreement can be reached for the season, with the 20-year-old still having 18 months left to run on his current Palmeiras contract, with the winger simultaneously in talks to extend his time at Allianz Parque.

Who is Pedro Lima?

Lima joined the Palmeiras academy at the age of 12, back in the summer of 2016, and renewed his contract at the club last summer, which, as previously mentioned, expires in 2024.

He is yet to feature for "Verdão" in the Brazilian Serie A, as the club sit in second place, thirteen points behind runaway leaders Botafogo. However, Lima made his first team debut for Palmeiras earlier this year, coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 defeat against Bolivian outfit Club Bolivar in the Copa Libertadores.

On Tuesday, he scored the winning goal to help Palmeiras' Under 20's side reach the final of the Brasileirão Under-20s, and throughout the competition Lima has featured three times, with that being his solitary goal.

Throughout the infancy of his career, Lima has made 43 appearances across an array of senior and youth level competitions, scoring on eight occasions.

Norwich aren't the only club to express a loan move for Lima this summer, as the Pink Un state that Liga Portugal 2 outfit Academico de Viseu were interested in his services, but Noso Palestra state the deal fell through as a result of 'fan pressure'.

What does this signing tell us about Norwich City in the transfer market?

This signing shows yet again that Norwich aren't afraid to find hidden gems from all corners of the earth, and they have utilised the South American market to good effect in recent years.

The likes of Marcelino Nunez and Gabriel Sara have come in from Chile and Brazil in the last year, and had an immediate impact at Norwich despite the team's collective struggles which led to a 13th place finish last season.

Fellow Brazilian Marquinhos was also brought in on loan from Arsenal in the January window, but didn't have the desired effect on Wagner's side, which he will hope Lima can produce in the upcoming campaign.

As an unknown to English football and being so young, it will be intriguing to see how the 20-year-old adapts to the Championship and how opposing defenders will handle him.

David Wagner spoke towards the end of Norwich's pre-season that only departures would really alter the club's state of play in the transfer window, and with there being no outgoings in Lima's area of the field, it has come out of the blue.

“I'm absolutely happy. I can say that I don't expect some further business will be done, apart from obviously if some players will leave us, and then obviously we have to assess it maybe again. But I think we've done most of the things which we wanted to do,” Wagner said after City's victory over Toulouse on July 25th.