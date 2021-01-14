Norwich City in talks over move for free-agent

Norwich City have held talks over the possible signing of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, a report from the Eastern Daily Press has claimed.

Nyland is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa back at the end of the summer transfer window, and it was recently reported that the Canaries are one of several Championship clubs considering a move for the 30-year-old.

Now it seems as though Daniel Farke’s side have taken steps to potentially bring the Norwegian international to Carrow Road this month.

According to the latest reports, Norwich have now held talks with representatives of Nyland about a potential move.

It is thought that both club and player are now weighing up whether or not this would be a move that suits them, with a decision not expected to come before Norwich’s trip to Wales to face Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

That means that with Tim Krul in isolation and Michael McGovern injured, 18-year-old Dan Barden is reported to be set for his league debut against Neil Harris’ side.

Norwich are also said to have several other options under consideration apart from Nyland, amid some concerns about the Norway international’s fitness after several months out of the game.

The Verdict

It does seem to make sense for Norwich to look for another ‘keeper in the current window.

Even if Krul is available, the injury to McGovern means they are short of an established back-up ‘keeper, which could be a risk for the Canaries.

Daniel Farke and co. are unlikely to want to take any risks such as that in a promotion race, and Nyland’s availability as a free agent – meaning he should be easily affordable – makes him a viable option to take that role.