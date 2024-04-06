Highlights Norwich City faces the challenge of deciding whether to keep six players whose contracts expire this summer to shape their squad.

With the end of the Championship season fast approaching, players who see their deals expire at the end of the current campaign will know that time is running out if they're to stay at their current club next season.

Norwich City have six players who see their deals expire this coming summer and if the club want to keep any of them, they're going to have to act as they risk losing them for free in a few months.

It's normal for clubs to release players at the end of each season, whether that be because they're deemed surplus to requirements, the club can't afford them, or the player won't sign a new deal as they wish to move on.

However, David Wagner and the rest of the Canaries' hierarchy face some big decisions in the coming weeks as they look to shape their squad for next season – with the prospect of Premier League promotion likely to make their decisions a little harder.

With that in mind, here are the six Norwich players who are set to leave Carrow Road when their contracts expire.

1 Dimitrios Giannoulis

Greek left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis sees his contract at Carrow Road expire this summer after joining the club from PAOK in 2021.

After initially joining on loan in January 2021, he joined the club on a permanent basis that summer, and he has been a regular starter for the Canaries this season, but has suffered from injury recently.

With his contract expiring this summer, it's far from an ideal time to be injured, and perhaps this could count against the Greek international when it comes to deciding whether to offer him a new deal.

Giannoulis suggested earlier this term that he would be open to signing a new deal at Carrow Road.

2 Ben Gibson

After four seasons at Carrow Road, central defender Ben Gibson is set to leave the club this summer unless he's given a new deal in the coming weeks.

He joined the club on loan during their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, before joining permanently the following summer.

He has made well over 100 appearances for the Canaries and recently bagged his first goal for the club after scoring in their 5-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this year.

In February 2024, Gibson insisted there had been no talks over a new contract, so it remains to be seen if the club are keen to retain him for next season.

3 Sam McCallum

23-year-old left-back Sam McCallum sees his Norwich deal expire this summer but has been a regular starter in recent weeks.

He joined the club from Coventry City in 2020 and recently broke the 50-appearance mark for the Canaries after loan spells with his former side Coventry and QPR in recent seasons.

In a recent interview with the Eastern Daily Press, McCallum revealed there had been talks over a new deal to remain at Carrow Road but nothing had been agreed yet.

It's been a real season of progress for McCallum at Carrow Road and at 23 he's likely to keep getting better. It seems sensible business for Norwich to keep the left-back this summer, particularly if fellow left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis departs the club.

4 Danny Batth

Central defender Danny Batth is set to leave the club on a free this summer, just a season after joining from Sunderland.

The former Wolves man hasn't featured all too often, and at 33, it would seem poor business to give him a new deal this summer.

Batth is vastly experienced at EFL level and will attract interest from other clubs but with his contract up at Carrow Road, he will be moving on unless anything changes.

5 Jacob Lungi Sörensen

Defensive midfielder Jacob Lungi Sörensen is currently set to depart Carrow Road this summer after a four-year stay with the Canaries.

It's not been the most fruitful of spells for the former Danish youth international and he's struggled for playing time throughout his time in Norfolk.

Sörensen has struggled with injuries this season but he seems to have put that behind him in recent weeks and he has featured more often for David Wagner's side.

With just weeks left of the Championship season, the Danish midfielder, who can also play at centre-back and has been used there by Wagner recently, is playing for his future at Carrow Road.

6 Daniel Barden

Young goalkeeper Daniel Barden sees his deal expire this summer and the Welshman is yet to make his first-team bow for the Canaries.

The 23-year-old has spent time on loan with the likes of Bury Town, Livingston, and Maidstone in recent seasons, and missed a period of the 2021/22 season after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He has primarily featured for the club's U21s side in Premier League 2 this season but it remains to be seen whether they believe he has a future at Norwich.