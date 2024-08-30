Hull City have agreed a £4.5m deal to sign Norwich City wide player Abu Kamara.

This is according to Nick Mashiter, who believes the deal has been agreed but not fully finalised yet, with the Canaries hoping to recruit a player in return.

However, it looks as though the 21-year-old may be closing in on a move away from Carrow Road, having reportedly submitted a transfer request earlier this month.

The player shone at Portsmouth on loan last season, putting himself in the shop window by playing a big part in guiding the reigning League One champions to the third-tier title.

Abu Kamara's 2023/24 loan spell at Portsmouth (All competitions) Appearances 52 Goals 10 Assists 11

Following such a successful loan spell at Pompey, it always looked as though there was going to be speculation about his future, with many teams likely to have taken an interest in the player even during his time at Fratton Park.

Norwich, however, could have found an important place for him in their first team after the departure of Jonathan Rowe, and that alone could have persuaded Kamara to stay put in Norfolk.

But having handed in a transfer request, he seemed determined to make a move away from the Canaries and his wish looks set to be granted, with a switch to the MKM Stadium now on the horizon.

Hull City closing in on Abu Kamara move

The Tigers have finally struck a breakthrough in their quest to recruit Kamara.

According to Mashiter, an agreement worth £4.5m has been struck and the 21-year-old is edging closer to a move to East Yorkshire.

This isn't a fully done deal, with Norwich wanting to bring their own player in, but they have given Kamara permission to travel to London to complete this move.

But this move could happen before tonight's deadline, with this deal including a sell-on percentage for the Canaries.

In terms of the Tigers' other potential business, they are closing in on Kasey Palmer and are hoping to do a deal for Mohamed Belloumi.

Norwich City could end up regretting Abu Kamara's likely exit

At 21, Kamara has a huge amount of potential.

With this in mind, as well as his age, he should only get better.

And with the Canaries losing Rowe, they surely would have been hoping to retain another promising young player like Kamara.

They could go on to regret selling Kamara, but his sale makes some sense because of his reported transfer request.

It's just a shame for Norwich that they never got to see the best of him at Carrow Road.