With the January transfer window now beyond its halfway point, transfer news across the EFL is beginning to ramp up.

Indeed, it is now just over two weeks away from the February 1st transfer deadline, meaning clubs are beginning to nervously watch the calendar as they look to make their moves.

One player from the EFL to attract transfer interest this month is Norwich City's young star Jon Rowe.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form, and that has not gone unnoticed.

Jonathan Rowe linked to Brentford and Spurs

Indeed, after an impressive first half of the season for the Canaries, the 20-year-old has been attracting the attention of some Premier League clubs.

As per Football London, for example, Tottenham Hotspur are one side from the top flight keeping an eye on the progress of the winger.

Elsewhere, meanwhile, Brentford have also been reported as admirers of the 20-year-old.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports via Pink Un, the Bees are said to be considering a move for Rowe this month as they look to sign a left-sided attacker.

The club are said to be unlikely to land their number one target Assane Diao until the summer, and therefore, Rowe is seen as an alternative.

Jon Rowe's 2023/24 Championship statistics so far, according to FOTMOB Statistic (Per 90 unless stated otherwise) Number Goals (Total) 11 Goals 0.57 Expected Goals (xG) 0.22 Shots 2.43 Shots on target 0.93 Assists (Total) 2 Assists 0.10 Expected assists (xA) 0.06 Successful dribbles 1.50 Touches in opposition box 5.16

Jon Rowe's Norwich City earnings

With Premier League clubs interested, here at FLW, we thought it could be interesting to take a look at what Rowe is currently earning at Carrow Road.

Now, of course, football clubs do not make these figures official. However, using a site such as Capology, we can get a rough idea.

Capology stores data on sports salaries, and where figures are not official, make estimates based on their research.

With that said, let's take a look at Jon Rowe's estimated earnings at Norwich City this season.

According to Capology's estimate, Jon Rowe earns a gross weekly salary of £4,615 at Norwich City this season.

Across a full year, this means that Rowe earns a gross annual figure of £240,000.

Surprisingly given his talents, this makes him the second lowest senior earner of the salaries Capology have data on.

As per Capology's estimates, the highest earner at Carrow Road is Ben Gibson, who nets a gross weekly salary of £40,000 per week.

This is a cool £35,385 more than Rowe per week.

Of course, the above is likely due to the fact that Jon Rowe's last contract extension with Norwich City came back in January 2022, two years ago.

Since then, he has not only broken into the first team, but been one of the club's star players.

Rowe's current deal runs at Carrow Road until 2025.