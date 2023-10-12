In the end, the 2023 January transfer window proved to be something of a quiet one for Norwich City, at least in terms of incomings.

Over the course of that month, the Canaries would make just one senior addition to their squad, in the form of Marquinhos.

The winger joined on loan from Premier League side Arsenal for the remainder of the campaign, after scoring once in six first-team appearances for the Gunners after joining from Sao Paulo in his native Brazil in the summer of 2022.

But is that move to Carrow Road one that has ultimately proved to be a successful one for the 20-year-old?

In order to help find out, we've taken a look back at Marquinhos' loan stint with Norwich, and how things have gone for him since that spell in East Anglia came to an end, right here.

How did Marquinhos' loan spell with Norwich go?

As with any young player going out on loan, Marquinhos' main personal priority while he was at Norwich, will have been to gain regular first-team experience.

That is something the Brazilian did get a fair amount of while he was playing for the Canaries, appearing in 11 of the 18 games they played following his arrival at the club.

Eight of those outings were as a starter, although his impact was somewhat limited, as he scored just one goal and provided only one assist in those matches, with both of those contributions coming in a 1-0 win at home to Cardiff City.

Marquinhos was also shown the first red card of his career, when he was sent off in the Canaries' 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, although his suspension was subsequently rescinded.

Ultimately, Norwich would finish the campaign 13th in the Championship table, a somewhat underwhelming outcome following their relegation from the Premier League the previous season.

Now it seems as though things may not have quite worked out how Marquinhos would have wanted them to since that spell at Carrow Road came to an end either.

How is Marquinhos getting on since returning to Arsenal from Norwich?

After his stint at Carrow Road drew to a conclusion at the end of last season, Marquinhos returned to Arsenal over the summer, although he was not back there for long.

Before he could make another appearances for the Gunners, it was announced on the 12th August that the winger had departed the Emirates Stadium again, for another loan spell.

This time, the 20-year-old has headed to the French top-flight, were he has linked up with Nantes on a season-long loan, which does not include the option to buy.

Since completing that move though, Marquinhos has struggled more for opportunities, than he did during his time with Norwich.

The Brazilian has so far made just five appearances for his new club, only one of which has come from the start, and he has played just 88 minutes in total.

Given Nantes currently sit ninth in the Ligue 1 table and have won three of their last four, it could be hard for the 20-year-old to force his way into their starting lineup as well, making it difficult for him to prove he is worthy of being given a go in Mikel Arteta's side when he next returns to the Emirates.

Having signed a long term contract at Arsenal when he joined the Gunners, there may still be time for him to turn things around at some point, although right now, the number do seem to suggest that he is unlikely to do that with Nantes as things stand.