Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara has made a big impact since his arrival at Carrow Road last summer.

Sara joined the Canaries from Sao Paulo last July for a fee of £6 million, although that could rise significantly if certain clauses are met.

It was a disappointing campaign for Norwich last season as they recorded an underwhelming 13th-placed finish in the Championship, but Sara enjoyed an outstanding debut season in East Anglia, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Globo Esporte claimed in June that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Premier League clubs were keeping tabs on Sara, but the Brazilian is said to have been happy at Carrow Road, and a move away did not materialise.

Sara has continued his fine form from last season into the new campaign, and he was rewarded for his impressive performances as he was named the Championship Player of the Month for August.

The midfielder has scored three goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions this season, with David Wagner's side currently sitting seventh in the table, one point from the play-off places.

As Sara continues to star for the Canaries, we looked at how his expected transfer value (xTV) has changed over time.

Expected transfer value is calculated using a Football Transfers model powered by AI, which takes into account factors such as age, position, player performance, experience, league strength and contractual situation.

How has Gabriel Sara's transfer value changed?

According to Football Transfers, Sara's current expected transfer value range is between €3.9 million and €6.5 million, and his exact valuation at present is €5.2 million, which is just over £4.5 million.

Sara's expected transfer value has remained stable for the last year, but that is a significant rise on the €2.6 million (£2.3 million) it dropped to last summer prior to his move to Carrow Road.

The midfielder's highest ever expected transfer value was €11.2 million (£9.7 million) in November 2021 before falling significantly in the following year.

With interest in Sara increasing, it would likely take more than the £6 million Norwich paid for him to convince the Canaries to sell, and somewhere around the £10 million mark would be a fair valuation.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

However, it seems that Sara is fully focused on helping Norwich to promotion this season, and he believes his side can secure a Premier League return in the year ahead.

"My adaptation to the game and to life here has really been quicker than I imagined. I already feel at home in England, and I’m at a loss for words to repay the fans’ affection. Unfortunately, we missed out on the Premier League last season, but I think we’ve got a great chance of making it this year," Sara told Brazilian media outlet Lance last month.

If the Canaries are to achieve promotion back to the top flight this season, Sara's form is certainly going to be key, but after his excellent displays so far this campaign, they could face a battle to hold onto him in the January transfer window.