Norwich City will be looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking following a pretty poor 2022/23 campaign.

It could definitely be argued that the league was weaker last term than it is this season and with this in mind, David Wagner’s side could see last term as a missed opportunity.

They may not be too heartbroken about what happened last term because they didn’t even manage to get close to the play-offs in the end and will have had more time than the likes of Coventry City, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland to prepare for this term.

And they seem to have richly benefitted from that break, with Wagner having the opportunity to put his stamp on his squad and bring some experienced players in, including Shane Duffy and Danny Batth.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Although there’s still plenty of time left to go this season, the Canaries are in a solid position and will be looking to build on it after the international break.

With promotion likely to be their main goal this term, we have taken a look at how their start this season compares to their last promotion-winning campaign back in 2020/21.

Norwich City's record in 2023/24 so far

The Canaries have won 10 points from their opening five games and that isn’t a bad start at all, winning three, drawing one and losing one.

They currently have the best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 14 goals in five matches which is a rate of almost three goals per game.

Scoring four goals against both Southampton and Huddersfield Town, they have been superb in front of goal and that has been a big factor in their success so far.

Unfortunately for them, they have the worst defensive record of any team that’s currently in the top six but that isn’t a surprise because they conceded four times in a 4-4 against the Saints.

Apart from that game, they haven’t been horrific defensively despite only managing to keep one clean sheet in the league and the addition of Batth could help them to tighten up further. He did extremely well at Sunderland last season and he could be just as good at Carrow Road this term.

At the other end of the pitch, Sargent has scored three of their league goals but the Canaries will need to rely on someone else now with the United States international out of action for the foreseeable future after sustaining an ankle injury following his goal at Huddersfield.

20-year-old Jonathon Rowe has been their surprise package so far - scoring five times and providing one assist in five appearances in all competitions.

On paper, they haven’t had the most difficult start but did manage to get a draw at St Mary’s and that has to be commended.

How does Norwich City's last promotion-winning campaign compare to this season?

Having just been relegated from the top flight, the Norfolk outfit were in a good position to go straight back up and they were crowned champions at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

This was never going to be an easy campaign for them considering how busy the fixture schedule was and the fact the fans couldn't back them in the stadium for much of the season.

But they finished on 97 points in the end, which is a hugely impressive total, although they didn't make the best start to the term.

Recording seven points from 15, three less than the total they are on now, they lost against AFC Bournemouth and Derby County, drew to Preston North End and won against Huddersfield and Rotherham United.

They may have lost against Rotherham this season but are still on a better tally than what they were on during 2020/21.

The Canaries had only scored five goals in their opening five league matches during 2020/21, which is nine less than their current total, and conceded five goals.

Their defensive record was better during the promotion-winning season but points are what matter as well as their position in the league table.

They are in fifth place at the moment, six places higher than were they were after five games during 2020/21.