All factors point to something of a rebuild at Carrow Road this summer.

David Wagner has been replaced by Johannes Hoff Thorup from Norsdjaelland in the immediate aftermath of Norwich City's calamitous 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in the second leg of the Championship play-offs, and they're braced for stern interest for a whole host of their players.

External admiration has already been forthcoming on some fronts, with midfield star Gabriel Sara firmly on the radar of Roma and long-serving Scotsman Kenny McLean receiving an offer from boyhood club Rangers which reportedly includes the enticing opportunity of captaining the Glasgow giants.

Hoff Thorup will inherit a restructuring mission in Norfolk, which many will argue is sorely-needed and is the natural course of action when a Head Coach puts pen to paper on a three-year deal.

However, just as the Dane will be eager to immerse and shape the squad in his principles, he'll also have a natural desire to keep the nucleus of Norwich's squad and their best players intact where possible - one of whom has only been at the club for one reason but is likely to attract interest.

Borja Sainz showed signs of promise for Norwich City in 23/24

There were understandable rifts of excitement among the club when Borja Sainz moved to Norwich last summer.

The Spanish playmaker made a significant impression at struggling Super Lig outfit Giresunspor by scoring nine goals and contributing three assists from 30 outings, which, alongside his youthful age and the likelihood of promising resale value in the future, combined for plenty of promise.

He certainly vindicated the optimism that had surrounded his arrival as the season went on, transitioning to a key performer on the Canaries' left flank with his creativity, ball-carrying and dangerous goal threat.

Borja Sainz's stats for Norwich City in 23/24 across all competitions, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 8 Assists 2

A season of gradual adaptation and acclimatisation always beckoned for Sainz, who did well to stand up and cope with the increased physical demands of English football - not least the second-tier of the domestic club game.

He'll be expected to contribute more heavily next season if Norwich are truly going to mark themselves in promotion contention, but that's if he stays put.

Despite just one year which included natural bouts of inconsistency, you get the impression that there could just be a shrewd selection of suitors willing to invest in the raw potential and clear promise that Sainz has.

Johannes Hoff Thorup must keep Borja Sainz at Norwich City next season

Norwich simply must rebuff any potential interest that emerges in Sainz's signature this summer.

There's every chance that he'll blossom into a second-tier starlet after spending a year of positive integration, and he's not even set to turn 24 until next year which shows the upside potential and future value at play.

Norwich are also set to lose plenty of goals from their side over the coming months, which will be no short order to instantly replace.

Sara, who is believed to already be on the club's transfer list ahead of an imminent departure, directly contributed to 25 goals from midfield in what was a stunning individual campaign.

USA frontman Joshua Sargent, meanwhile, will also inevitably be the subject of transfer interest and with good reason after registering 16 from 26 matches - averaging 0.77 goals per 90 minutes - having spent large parts of the seasons on the treatment table.

By that projection, Sargent could well have usurped the 27-goal haul from Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics to finish as the division's leading goalscorer without the derailment of injury and you could even argue that, with his firepower, Norwich could be undertaking preparations for Premier League football alongside fierce East Anglia rivals Ipswich Town.

Football's a funny old game sometimes, isn't it?

Nonetheless, Norwich can't afford to lose another direct source of goals or high potential.

Admittedly, Sainz is much less likely to move onto pastures new than the likes of Sara and Sargent, but it would still come as little surprise to see him gather his own set of admirers, which Norwich simply must stand firm against.