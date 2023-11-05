Highlights Norwich City's recent poor form in the Championship has put pressure on manager David Wagner as they drop to 17th in the table.

The club saw significant departures over the summer, including key players like Max Aarons, Teemu Pukki, and Andrew Omobamidele.

Norwich may regret releasing defender Sam Byram, as he has been performing exceptionally well for Leeds United, contributing to their improved defensive solidity.

It has been a tough few weeks for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but they suffered their third consecutive defeat, and their seventh in the last 10 games, as they were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Pressure is increasing on manager David Wagner after his side dropped down to 17th in the table, six points from the play-off places.

Norwich recorded an underwhelming 13th-placed finish last season, despite being among the promotion favourites at the start of the campaign, and there were a host of departures at the club this summer as Wagner rebuilt his squad.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

While there were a number of high-profile exits, including the likes of Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele and Teemu Pukki, the one player the Canaries may regret letting go is defender Sam Byram.

Byram spent four years at Carrow Road after making the move from West Ham United in July 2019, but his time at the club was plagued by injury.

The 30-year-old made just 16 appearances for Norwich last season, and he was released at the end of the campaign.

After a short trial period, Byram re-joined former club Leeds United in August, reuniting with ex-Canaries manager Daniel Farke, and he has starred at Elland Road so far.

How has Sam Byram performed for Leeds United?

Byram has featured in all but one league game for Leeds so far this season, and he has made 14 appearances in all competitions.

With Junior Firpo currently sidelined, Byram has been deployed at left-back, and he has excelled both defensively and offensively.

Byram has been part of a Whites defence that has conceded just 14 league goals this campaign, contributing to four clean sheets in the games he has played in.

Leeds have tightened up significantly after the defensive issues that plagued them in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, and Byram has been a key part of that solidity at the back.

Byram has provided one assist for the Whites this season, and he scored his first goal of his second spell at the club in the 3-0 home win over Watford in September.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by Farke, with the German praising Byram after the 2-1 win over Bristol City last month, in which he made a number of crucial blocks to help his side secure three points.

"Yes, sometimes you have to be a bit careful," Farke told Leeds Live. "Whenever you ask a player if they’re ready to go, then normally everyone wants to play and says ‘yes, I'm top fit, boss. Let me play, everything's okay’.

"But Sam is really, really honest because he knows also his history and when you ask him you get to always a really good answer. Never a guarantee, but we got a good feeling that he would be in a shape at least to go for many minutes today.

"I’m pleased that he was there each and every second on the pitch because there was this one situation in the second half when we need also his experience but overall his quality in this position, his awareness level. He's quite important for us."

In contrast to Leeds, Norwich have conceded 27 goals this season, the most in the division, and they have made numerous costly defensive mistakes in games.

Dimitris Giannoulis has been the Canaries' first choice left-back this campaign, and while the 28-year-old has performed well, providing two assists in 15 appearances, he was at fault for Middlesbrough's opening goal in the 2-1 defeat to Michael Carrick's side last month.

It is still early in the season, and Byram is yet to prove that his injury problems are fully behind him, but after his outstanding start to his second stint at Leeds, you have to wonder whether Norwich should have offered the defender an extension, rather than allowing him to leave for free.

With Leeds currently sitting third in the table and Norwich languishing in the bottom half, the Canaries' decision to release Byram has undoubtedly strengthened one of their rivals.