Lewis had shown great potential during his time at Norwich, earning a Championship title-winners medal and being named in the league's Team of the Season.

Despite struggling at Newcastle and currently playing for Watford on loan in the Championship, Lewis is proving himself as a decent asset for potential Premier League clubs in need of a left-back.

Norwich City will be pleased that they got a good fee for Jamal Lewis back in 2020 as he has simply not lived up to expectations at Newcastle United.

The left-back was one of the most promising talents at Norwich hence why Liverpool were even very interested in signing him, as reported by Sky Sports, but in the end, he went to Newcastle.

It was seen as a smart piece of business by the club who were building for the future but fast forward three years and it is Norwich who got the best out of the sale.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

How good was Jamal Lewis for Norwich City?

Lewis first joined Norwich's Academy in 2014 after impressing at his hometown club Luton Town and he went through the ranks to make his senior debut in 2017.

He went on to win a Championship title-winners medal with the East Anglian side in 2018/19 being a key man in Daniel Farke's side as he played 42 games in the league getting four assists.

As well as that he was also named in the league's Team of the Season further emphasising just how good he was during that campaign.

Then even though the Canaries were relegated, Lewis showed further glimpses of his potential whilst settling in well in the top flight which is why there was interest in him.

How has Lewis played at Newcastle?

Lewis' Newcastle career started in a very positive manner as in the first 26 Premier League games of the 2020/21 season, he featured in 23 of them as it appeared that he would be the first-choice left-back.

However, after that Steve Bruce didn't start him for another game of the season with Paul Dummett and Matt Targett preferred over him.

This carried on into the next season until it seemed like he had turned a corner under Bruce as he was given a run of four starts but unfortunately for him, he suffered a serious injury which required him to have groin surgery, therefore making him unavailable for the remainder of the season.

When Eddie Howe was hired there was a big chance for Lewis to establish himself at Newcastle but it didn't happen as last season under him he only played in four games.

Where is Jamal Lewis now?

Due to not being wanted by Howem Lewis finds himself back in the Championship on loan at Watford who are having a mediocre campaign on paper as they currently sit in mid-table.

They are only five points off the play-off places though and Lewis has been a consistent starter for them featuring in 11 games so far, so he is showing his worth to the Championship side.

Whether him performing at a good standard in the second division is enough for Howe to consider him again remains to be seen but the 25-year-old is proving he is a decent asset for sides who may be in need of a left-back next season.

Even if he does make it back to the Premier League, Norwich did get £15 million for him, as reported by Sky Sports, which in hindsight was exceptional business for the club, so they can pat themselves on the back for that.