It has been a promising start to the 2024/25 Championship season for those of a Norwich City persuasion.

Under new coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, the Canaries will have been hoping to improve on their play-off semi-final defeat from last season.

So far, the signs are encouraging that they will give themselves a chance to do that, with the Carrow Road club currently seventh in the table, just a point adrift of the top six.

Meanwhile, as things start to come together on the pitch, it appears as though plans are already taking shape off it as well, as Norwich start to look towards future transfer windows.

Norwich linked with Bright Osayi-Samuel signing

According to recent reports from Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Canaries are interested in a move to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 26-year-old is currently on the books of Fenerbahce, but his contract with the Turkish giants is due to expire at the end of this season.

As a result, he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs such as Norwich from January, that would see him join on a free transfer next summer.

It is suggested that the club are keen to bring him to Carrow Road as part of such an agreement, in what could be a useful addition for the club.

On a free transfer, there is less financial risk associated with this deal, and it does leave space in the budget for other deals.

At 26-years-old, Osayi-Samuel can also be a long-term option as well, but is not short on experience in the Championship after his previous three-and-a-half-year spell with QPR.

Bright Osayi-Samuel senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackpool 79 5 6 QPR 115 13 12 Fenerbahce 145 7 14 As of 15th October 2024

The versatility he offers as someone who can play as either a winger or full-back, would also be a useful attribute for Thorup's side.

Yet despite that, it could be argued that there is a chance Norwich could potentially face one rather big hurdle, if they do look to secure the services of the Nigeria international.

European competition for Bright Osayi-Samuel signing

It is worth noting that the Championship side are not the only ones to have been linked with the winger recently.

While Norwich may be keen, it is thought that Fenerbahce themselves also want to keep Osayi-Samuel, and have offered him a new contract.

Meanwhile, French side Lens are also credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, which could be problematic for those at Carrow Road.

Right now, Fenerbahce currently sit fourth in the Turkish top-flight standings, six points behind league leaders Galatasaray, with a game in hand.

Lens, meanwhile, are occupying sixth in the Ligue 1 table, just three points adrift of a Champions League place.

As a result, if both continue with that form, they may be able to offer Osayi-Samuel something Norwich cannot when he comes to decide on his future, namely European football.

The chance to compete in some of the biggest competitions against some of the highest-profile clubs would surely appeal to the winger, giving those sides an advantage over Norwich.

Beyond that, the extra financial windfall they might receive from qualifying for those tournaments, might also help to improve the terms of the contracts they are able to offer him.

By contrast, if Thorup's side are not promoted, thus missing out on the riches of the Premier League, it may well make it hard for them to match those offers the other clubs could make.

That, of course, would also play into the hands of those other two potential suitors, in the battle to secure the services of Osayi-Samuel.

With that in mind, it could certainly be argued that those connected with Norwich City may be keeping an interested eye on the form of Fenerbahce and Lens over the next few months.