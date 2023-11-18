Highlights Jonathan Rowe's injury during international duty is a major blow for Norwich City, who are anxiously waiting to assess the extent of the injury.

Rowe has been in blistering form this season, establishing himself as a key first-team figure with 8 goals and 2 assists in 18 games.

Losing Rowe to injury comes at a critical time for Norwich, who have been struggling in recent games and need all hands on deck to turn things around.

Jonathan Rowe is catching the eye of Premier League sides, having started the campaign in blistering form for Norwich City.

However, the club have been dealt a major blow and are anxiously waiting to find out the extent of Rowe’s injury suffered while on international duty.

Having notched his first goal for the England U-21 side earlier in the season, the winger was called up again for the November international break, with fixtures against Serbia and Northern Ireland.

But, he will not be travelling to Serbia following an injury he picked up in the build-up to the clash.

According to Pink Un, Rowe is set to be assessed once he makes his return to Norwich.It is believed that the 20-year-old has suffered an ankle issue, but it remains to be seen the extent to which he has been injured.

How has Jon Rowe performed so far for Norwich this season?

Norwich's latest academy star has established himself as a key first-team figure, scoring eight goals and claiming two assists in 18 games for the Canaries at the start of what appears to be his real breakout campaign.

Having joined Norwich as an 11-year-old, Rowe shone in the youth academy in East Anglia, being nominated for awards such as the Premier League 2's Player of the Month in December 2021, which was enough for Dean Smith to award him with a first-team debut in the midst of their dismal 2021/22 campaign.

Featuring 12 times for the Canaries that year, he could've been expected to play more minutes last season - though only three games transpired, leaving the forward in the dark over his future at Carrow Road.

Since then, he has not looked back and would likely command a large fee from any interested party already, which could increase further by the end of the season with more gametime and development.

He hasn't looked back this season and such form has seen Rowe rewarded with that international call-up, scoring for the young Three Lions’ side as they hammered Serbia over the last international break.

How big of a blow is losing Rowe to injury?

The injury could not have come at a worse time, when considering the context of Norwich's season, as well as Rowe's rapid personal development in East Anglia.

His performances for David Wagner's side earnt him the EFL Young Player of the Month award for August. However, the blow could put Wagner himself under further pressure.

Norwich beat Cardiff City in the previous fixture prior to the international break, but before that they had lost four of the last five games and collected no wins in seven as they fell down the table.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

There is a tension around the club at present, and one which would be easier to subside with Rowe involved for Wagner, who will be desperate to hear good news surrounding the forward's injury.

In such a high pressure environment, the German will need all hands on deck to turn things around, with his future very much in question at Carrow Road. Rowe is a big game player, who can conjure something out of nothing due to his sheer quality in moments.

He's the sort of dynamic and explosive individual that a team requires, who need players like that to take a game by the scruff of the neck and be a match-winner.