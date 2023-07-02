Norwich City have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Gustavo Mosquito as the attacker is now set to be available on a free transfer.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Mosquito has not been offered a new deal by Corinthians and thus will leave the club when his current contract expires at the end of the year.

Any potential suitor for the winger will now be able to negotiate a pre-contract with him.

Mosquito has not featured for Corinthians since October 2022 due to an issue with his knee.

The 25-year-old is understood to be making progress in terms of his road to recovery from injury.

Norwich could potentially face competition in this particular pursuit as an unnamed Brazilian outfit are believed to be keen on a move for Mosquito.

What has previously been said about Norwich City's interest in Gustavo Mosquito?

Norwich City boss David Wagner is looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

Norwich were initially linked with a move for Mosquito last month.

A report from Itatiaia revealed that the Canaries were exploring the possibility of a swoop for the winger.

David Wagner's side were also said to be monitoring Sao Paulo right-back Nathan, whose current contract runs until December 2024.

Who is Norwich target Gustavo Mosquito?

Mosquito sealed a move to Corinthians in 2018 after representing Coritiba at youth level.

The winger made his debut in 2019, and has been loaned out on three occasions during his career to date.

Following temporary spells with Vila Nova, Oeste and Paraná Clube, Mosquito has gone on to feature regularly for Corinthians in recent years.

In the 131 appearances that he has made for his current side, Mosquito has scored 16 goals.

The winger has also provided 13 assists for his team-mates.

Before having his 2022 season curtailed due to injury, Mosquito was utilised by Corinthians on 50 occasions.

Will Mosquito be able to make an immediate impact for Norwich if he seals a move to Carrow Road?

When you consider that Mosquito has spent his entire career in Brazil, it may take him some time to adapt to life in the Championship if he makes a move to Norwich.

In order to get the best deal for the winger, the Canaries will have to wait until January to complete this signing.

Norwich will be hoping to be in a commanding position in the second tier standings at this particular stage of the season.

Wagner has already bolstered his squad this summer by securing the services of Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Borja Sainz.