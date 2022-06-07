Norwich City handed blow as Premier League interest revealed over 20-year-old

Norwich City have been relegated back down to the Championship but would no doubt have liked to keep hold of Billy Gilmour beyond this season if they could.

However, they may have been handed a blow with the news that the midfielder is now attracting interest from Everton too, as reported by talkSport (via Glasgow Times).

The Canaries are now in the second tier and that suggests that they will struggle to convince the youngster to rejoin them at Carrow Road in the next campaign. With the Toffees prepared to give him regular football in the top flight, the 20-year-old would no doubt prefer Premier League football to Championship action.

That means that if Frank Lampard launches an official move for the player’s signature on a short-term basis this summer, it could leave Norwich without much hope of luring him back to the club.

Last season for the Canaries, he managed 24 league appearances with one assist from the centre of the field. Despite his age, he showed flashes of his brilliance and looked not entirely out of place in the top flight at just 20-years-old.

He’s also featured for his country now too – and if he played for Norwich in the Championship, he would likely be able to thrive even more. However, it doesn’t look like he will get much chance to now, with the news that Everton are now also sniffing around him too.

If Norwich aren’t able to bring him back, then they may have to start looking elsewhere for midfield targets.

The Verdict

Billy Gilmour is still only very young but has already shown signs that he could be a very talented player both now and in the future – and it is no surprise to see Norwich chasing him again.

The midfielder looked solid at times in the Premier League and featured often for the Canaries in the top flight last time out. It means that a drop down in division and more regular football might draw even better performances out of him and could really help the side in their battle for instant promotion.

However, it now looks like they may not get much chance to bring him to the Championship. If Everton have an interest, then there is every chance he will want to continue to test his luck in the Premier League rather than having to drop down a level and play in the Championship.

Gilmour is probably ready to stay in the Premier League and play more – so it would seemingly rule Norwich out of a move.