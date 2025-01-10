A Grant Hanley departure from Carrow Road could be good news for Norwich City academy prospect Brad Hills, setting him up to be a key figure next season.

The Scot has been linked with a move to his former side Blackburn Rovers, as reported by Alan Nixon. Club captain Hanley has racked up nearly 200 appearances for the Canaries, and no one can deny his commitment and passion for the Norfolk side. But since a devastating injury against the very team he's touted to make the switch for, he's not been able to hit the heights he once did at Carrow Road.

With Shane Duffy, Jose Cordoba and Callum Doyle taking priority in the centre-half position this season, a new challenge for Hanley makes sense for all parties, and it could bring the younger, up-and-coming Hills into the fold.

Brad Hills is one of the future

Many fans felt a loan deal for the Norwich-born defender would be the best course of action this January.

But it appears head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup does not share the same sentiments. He said via the Pink Un: "I will not hide the fact I actually prefer that he stays, because the way that we play is different to many other clubs and the level of training out here means he is dealing with some of the best strikers in the league."

Hills is clearly a player the Norwich chiefs admire, and this season he's committed his future to the club until 2027. Barring a few appearances, he's not been close to the starting back line this season, but Thorup's desire to keep him at Carrow Road shows the intent with his future.

As with any young player, getting their development pathway right is crucial and with Hills there's no doubt it's been a head-scratcher for Thorup and his staff. On the one hand, it would be easy to try and get him up to speed by sending him down the football league for the minutes that are so often career-changing in any young player's career. On the other hand - and what Thorup seems to prefer - keeping him in and around the squad provides him with all the information he needs to really kick on once Callum Doyle returns to Manchester City.

Hills' player of the season Accrington Stanley campaign shows that he's clearly ready to make a name for himself in the Championship, but the cautious approach applied to him this season provides the perfect opportunity to jump straight in during 2025/26.

Brad Hills stats for Accrington Stanley, according to FotMob Appearances 43 (3810') Goals 3 Assists 1 Tackles won 55 Duels won 65.9% Average rating 7.1

Hanley out, Hills in for Norwich

Hanley's place for much of this season has been on the bench. He's played far more minutes for his national side than he has for Norwich this season. It's unfortunate that injuries have halted his career at Carrow Road, but he could be a solid option if management decides its best to sure up the defense in the latter stages of a game.

Should he move on, Hills is a ready-made option to step into his role and the Norwich faithful could see a few more off-the-bench appearances in the second half of the season.

Shane Duffy looks like a man reborn this season, while Jose Cordoba and Callum Doyle have both been dependable options for centre-back, so its understandable that Hills hasn't been thrown in at the deep end just yet.

In keeping with the theme of a long-term project, a full season absorbing Thorup-ball on the training pitch may therefore be for the best, while he'll also hold greater responsibility as a defensive squad option if Hanley does depart.

As one door closes for Hanley, another certainly could open for Hills.